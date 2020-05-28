Log in
Subsea 7 S.A.

SUBSEA 7 S.A.

(SUBC)
05/28 06:59:26 am
58.72 NOK   +6.57%
06:38aSUBSEA 7 S A : 28 May 2020
PU
05/18SUBSEA 7 S.A. : mandatory notification of share trades
AQ
05/07INDEPENDENT OIL AND GAS : Award of Phase 1 SURF Contract to Subsea 7
AQ
Subsea 7 S A : 28 May 2020

05/28/2020 | 06:38am EDT
28 May 2020
Subsea 7 announces cost reduction measures

Subsea 7 issued further details of the cost reduction programme, following initial guidance provided on 30 April.

It is envisaged that the overall reduction in headcount would be approximately 3,000 from the global workforce of 12,000, by the end of the second quarter 2021. It is anticipated that two-thirds of the reduction would affect the non-permanent workforce and one-third of the reduction would affect permanent employees. Discussions with employee representatives will take place on a local basis and consultation will start soon.

The active fleet of 32 vessels will be reduced by up to 10 vessels through the non-renewal of chartered tonnage and the stacking of owned assets. It is intended that the reshaping of the fleet would take place over the next 12 months commensurate with the evolution of the Group's workload.

As previously indicated, these cost reduction measures are expected to deliver approximately $400 million in annualised cash cost savings from the second quarter 2021. In addition, capital expenditures will be reduced to minimal levels in 2021 and 2022.

John Evans, Chief Executive Officer said: 'Faced with a significant deterioration in the oil and gas market, we are taking swift and decisive action to address the elements under our control. These measures to reduce our cost base will help preserve cash and protect our balance sheet strength, while maintaining our strong competitive position in core markets.'

Disclaimer

Subsea 7 SA published this content on 28 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2020 10:37:03 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 475 M
EBIT 2020 -22,5 M
Net income 2020 -78,3 M
Finance 2020 287 M
Yield 2020 0,08%
P/E ratio 2020 -50,5x
P/E ratio 2021 47,3x
EV / Sales2020 0,40x
EV / Sales2021 0,33x
Capitalization 1 662 M
Chart SUBSEA 7 S.A.
Duration : Period :
Subsea 7 S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUBSEA 7 S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 7,55 $
Last Close Price 5,59 $
Spread / Highest target 123%
Spread / Average Target 35,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Evans Chief Executive Officer
Kristian Siem Chairman
Philip John Simons Executive Vice President-Operations & Projects
Ricardo Horacio Rosa Chief Financial Officer
Jean P. Cahuzac Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUBSEA 7 S.A.-47.50%1 652
WORLEY LIMITED-38.86%3 212
OFFSHORE OIL ENGINEERING CO. LTD-37.67%2 837
TGS-NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL COMPANY-47.94%1 640
SERBA DINAMIK HOLDINGS-20.45%1 356
BW OFFSHORE LIMITED-44.42%843
