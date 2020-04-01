Subsea 7 S A : Conference Call Notification



Luxembourg - 1 April 2020 - Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY) will publish its first quarter results for the period ended 31 March 2020 on 30 April 2020 at 07:00 UK time.

A conference call and simultaneous webcast for the investment community will be held on 30 April 2020 at 12:00 noon UK time.

From 07:00 UK time the results announcement and the presentation to be reviewed on the conference call and webcast will be available on the Subsea 7 website: www.Subsea7.com

Conference call information:

Date: 30 April 2020

Time: 12:00 UK Time

Conference dial in numbers:

UK 0333 300 0804

USA 631 913 1422

Norway 23 50 02 43

International dial in: +44 333 300 0804

Conference ID: 91740296#

Lines will open 15 minutes prior to conference call.

A replay facility will be available for 90 days

Conference replay dial in number: +44 333 300 0819

Conference ID: 301307646#

A live webcast and a playback facility will be available on the Subsea 7 website: www.Subsea7.com

******************************************************************************

Subsea 7 is a global leader in the delivery of offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry creating sustainable value by being the industry's partner and employer of choice in delivering the efficient offshore solutions the world needs.

Subsea 7 is listed on the Oslo Bors (SUBC), ISIN LU0075646355, LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62.

******************************************************************************

Contact:

Katherine Tonks

Head of Investor Relations

Subsea 7 S.A.

Tel +44 20 8210 5568

katherine.tonks@subsea7.com

www.subsea7.com

Attachment