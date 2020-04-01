Subsea 7 S.A. Conference Call Notification
Luxembourg - 1 April 2020 - Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY) will publish its first quarter results for the period ended 31 March 2020 on 30 April 2020 at 07:00 UK time.
A conference call and simultaneous webcast for the investment community will be held on 30 April 2020 at 12:00 noon UK time.
From 07:00 UK time the results announcement and the presentation to be reviewed on the conference call and webcast will be available on the Subsea 7 website: www.Subsea7.com
Conference call information:
Date: 30 April 2020
Time: 12:00 UK Time
Conference dial in numbers:
UK 0333 300 0804
USA 631 913 1422
Norway 23 50 02 43
International dial in: +44 333 300 0804
Conference ID: 91740296#
Lines will open 15 minutes prior to conference call.
A replay facility will be available for 90 days
Conference replay dial in number: +44 333 300 0819
Conference ID: 301307646#
A live webcast and a playback facility will be available on the Subsea 7 website: www.Subsea7.com
******************************************************************************
Subsea 7 is a global leader in the delivery of offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry creating sustainable value by being the industry's partner and employer of choice in delivering the efficient offshore solutions the world needs.
Subsea 7 is listed on the Oslo Bors (SUBC), ISIN LU0075646355, LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62.
******************************************************************************
Contact:
Katherine Tonks
Head of Investor Relations
Subsea 7 S.A.
Tel +44 20 8210 5568
katherine.tonks@subsea7.com
www.subsea7.com
Attachment
Attachments
subc-1q20-confcall.pdf
Disclaimer
Subsea 7 SA published this content on 01 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2020 07:35:07 UTC