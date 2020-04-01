Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Subsea 7 S.A.    SUBC   LU0075646355

SUBSEA 7 S.A.

(SUBC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 04/01 04:00:02 am
47.38 NOK   -4.36%
03:36aSUBSEA 7 S A : Conference Call Notification
PU
03:16aSUBSEA 7 S A : withdraws 2020 guidance, issued on 27 February 2020
PU
03/30SUBSEA 7 S A : share repurchase
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Subsea 7 S A : Conference Call Notification

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/01/2020 | 03:36am EDT
Subsea 7 S.A. Conference Call Notification


Luxembourg - 1 April 2020 - Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY) will publish its first quarter results for the period ended 31 March 2020 on 30 April 2020 at 07:00 UK time.

A conference call and simultaneous webcast for the investment community will be held on 30 April 2020 at 12:00 noon UK time.

From 07:00 UK time the results announcement and the presentation to be reviewed on the conference call and webcast will be available on the Subsea 7 website: www.Subsea7.com

Conference call information:
Date: 30 April 2020
Time: 12:00 UK Time

Conference dial in numbers:
UK 0333 300 0804
USA 631 913 1422
Norway 23 50 02 43
International dial in: +44 333 300 0804
Conference ID: 91740296#
Lines will open 15 minutes prior to conference call.
A replay facility will be available for 90 days
Conference replay dial in number: +44 333 300 0819
Conference ID: 301307646#

A live webcast and a playback facility will be available on the Subsea 7 website: www.Subsea7.com

******************************************************************************
Subsea 7 is a global leader in the delivery of offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry creating sustainable value by being the industry's partner and employer of choice in delivering the efficient offshore solutions the world needs.

Subsea 7 is listed on the Oslo Bors (SUBC), ISIN LU0075646355, LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62.
******************************************************************************

Contact:
Katherine Tonks
Head of Investor Relations
Subsea 7 S.A.
Tel +44 20 8210 5568
katherine.tonks@subsea7.com

www.subsea7.com

Attachment

Attachments subc-1q20-confcall.pdf

Disclaimer

Subsea 7 SA published this content on 01 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2020 07:35:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SUBSEA 7 S.A.
03:36aSUBSEA 7 S A : Conference Call Notification
PU
03:16aSUBSEA 7 S A : withdraws 2020 guidance, issued on 27 February 2020
PU
03/30SUBSEA 7 S A : share repurchase
AQ
03/27SUBSEA 7 S A : share repurchase
AQ
03/26SUBSEA 7 S A : - Update to Annual General Meeting
PU
03/23SUBSEA 7 S A : share repurchase
AQ
03/20SUBSEA 7 S A : share repurchase
PU
03/18SUBSEA 7 S A : share repurchase
AQ
03/17SUBSEA 7 S A : Notice of Annual General Meeting
PU
03/16SUBSEA 7 S A : share repurchase
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 959 M
EBIT 2020 142 M
Net income 2020 99,2 M
Finance 2020 394 M
Yield 2020 2,38%
P/E ratio 2020 15,3x
P/E ratio 2021 12,0x
EV / Sales2020 0,26x
EV / Sales2021 0,17x
Capitalization 1 415 M
Chart SUBSEA 7 S.A.
Duration : Period :
Subsea 7 S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUBSEA 7 S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 9,42  $
Last Close Price 4,76  $
Spread / Highest target 227%
Spread / Average Target 97,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Evans Chief Executive Officer
Kristian Siem Chairman
Philip John Simons Executive Vice President-Operations & Projects
Ricardo Horacio Rosa Chief Financial Officer
Jean P. Cahuzac Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUBSEA 7 S.A.-52.80%1 415
OFFSHORE OIL ENGINEERING CO. LTD-33.20%2 958
WORLEY LIMITED-62.18%1 914
TGS-NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL COMPANY-58.72%1 235
SERBA DINAMIK HOLDINGS BERHAD-3.50%983
OCEAN YIELD ASA-53.65%369
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group