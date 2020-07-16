Subsea 7 S A : awarded renewables contract offshore Taiwan

16 Jul 2020
Subsea 7 awarded renewables contract offshore Taiwan
Subsea 7 today announced the award of a sizeable(1) contract for the installation of the submarine cable system on an offshore wind farm project in Taiwan.
Project engineering will commence immediately at Seaway 7's offices in Leer, Germany and in Taipei, Taiwan. Offshore activities are expected to commence in 2023.
The contract is subject to a final investment decision by the client and Subsea 7 will record the contract in backlog once that decision has been made.
At this time, no further details can be communicated for contractual reasons.
(1) Subsea 7 defines a sizeable contract as being between USD 50 million and USD 150 million.
Disclaimer
Subsea 7 SA published this content on 16 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2020 08:45:09 UTC