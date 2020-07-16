Subsea 7 S A : awarded renewables contract offshore Taiwan

Subsea 7 today announced the award of a sizeable(1) contract for the installation of the submarine cable system on an offshore wind farm project in Taiwan.

Project engineering will commence immediately at Seaway 7's offices in Leer, Germany and in Taipei, Taiwan. Offshore activities are expected to commence in 2023.

The contract is subject to a final investment decision by the client and Subsea 7 will record the contract in backlog once that decision has been made.

At this time, no further details can be communicated for contractual reasons.