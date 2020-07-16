Log in
07/16 05:26:14 am
66.12 NOK   +3.12%
SUBSEA 7 S A : awarded renewables contract offshore Taiwan
PU
07/02SUBSEA 7 S A : awarded contract in the Gulf of Mexico
AQ
07/02SUBSEA 7 S.A. : Treasury Shares
AQ
Subsea 7 S A : awarded renewables contract offshore Taiwan

07/16/2020 | 04:46am EDT
16 Jul 2020
Subsea 7 awarded renewables contract offshore Taiwan

Subsea 7 today announced the award of a sizeable(1) contract for the installation of the submarine cable system on an offshore wind farm project in Taiwan.

Project engineering will commence immediately at Seaway 7's offices in Leer, Germany and in Taipei, Taiwan. Offshore activities are expected to commence in 2023.

The contract is subject to a final investment decision by the client and Subsea 7 will record the contract in backlog once that decision has been made.

At this time, no further details can be communicated for contractual reasons.

(1) Subsea 7 defines a sizeable contract as being between USD 50 million and USD 150 million.

Disclaimer

Subsea 7 SA published this content on 16 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2020 08:45:09 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 515 M - -
Net income 2020 -82,1 M - -
Net cash 2020 282 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -53,4x
Yield 2020 0,08%
Capitalization 2 055 M 2 049 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,50x
Nbr of Employees 12 000
Free-Float 74,6%
Chart SUBSEA 7 S.A.
Duration : Period :
Subsea 7 S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUBSEA 7 S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 8,57 $
Last Close Price 6,91 $
Spread / Highest target 97,8%
Spread / Average Target 24,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -41,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Evans Chief Executive Officer
Kristian Siem Chairman
Philip John Simons Executive Vice President-Operations & Projects
Ricardo Horacio Rosa Chief Financial Officer
Jean P. Cahuzac Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUBSEA 7 S.A.-38.90%2 049
OFFSHORE OIL ENGINEERING CO. LTD-32.25%3 226
WORLEY LIMITED-41.61%3 134
TGS-NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL COMPANY-47.92%1 730
SERBA DINAMIK HOLDINGS-22.73%1 326
BW OFFSHORE LIMITED-51.85%770
