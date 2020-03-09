Log in
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 03/09 11:20:04 am
60.79 NOK   -21.11%
Subsea 7 S A : share repurchase

03/09/2020 | 12:18pm EDT
Subsea 7 share repurchase
Luxembourg - 9 March 2020 - Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY) today announced that on 9 March 2020 the Company repurchased 82,000 of its shares at an average price of NOK 60.47 per share. This represents approximately 0.03% of the Company's issued share capital. The shares were repurchased in accordance with the Company's share repurchase programme announced on 25 July 2019. As at close of business on 9 March 2020 the Company held 1,612,790 treasury shares representing approximately 0.54% of the Company's issued share capital. Total shares in issue, including treasury shares, were 300,000,000. ******************************************************************************* Subsea 7 is a global leader in the delivery of offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry. We create sustainable value by being the industry's partner and employer of choice in delivering the efficient offshore solutions the world needs. Subsea 7 is listed on the Oslo Bors (SUBC), ISIN LU0075646355, LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62. ******************************************************************************* Contact for enquiries: Katherine Tonks Head of Investor Relations Tel +44 20 8210 5568 katherine.tonks@subsea7.com www.subsea7.com

Disclaimer

Subsea 7 SA published this content on 09 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2020 16:17:08 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4 148 M
EBIT 2020 184 M
Net income 2020 126 M
Finance 2020 433 M
Yield 2020 2,00%
P/E ratio 2020 19,9x
P/E ratio 2021 13,8x
EV / Sales2020 0,50x
EV / Sales2021 0,38x
Capitalization 2 490 M
Chart SUBSEA 7 S.A.
Duration : Period :
Subsea 7 S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUBSEA 7 S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 13,09  $
Last Close Price 8,34  $
Spread / Highest target 104%
Spread / Average Target 56,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 16,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Evans Chief Executive Officer
Kristian Siem Chairman
Philip John Simons Executive Vice President-Operations & Projects
Ricardo Horacio Rosa Chief Financial Officer
Jean P. Cahuzac Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUBSEA 7 S.A.-26.57%2 486
WORLEY LIMITED-23.12%4 072
OFFSHORE OIL ENGINEERING CO. LTD-16.53%3 931
TGS-NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL COMPANY-30.08%2 359
SERBA DINAMIK HOLDINGS BERHAD0.90%1 678
BW OFFSHORE LIMITED-49.82%830
