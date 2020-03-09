Subsea 7 S A : share repurchase

Luxembourg - 9 March 2020 - Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY) today announced that on 9 March 2020 the Company repurchased 82,000 of its shares at an average price of NOK 60.47 per share. This represents approximately 0.03% of the Company's issued share capital. The shares were repurchased in accordance with the Company's share repurchase programme announced on 25 July 2019. As at close of business on 9 March 2020 the Company held 1,612,790 treasury shares representing approximately 0.54% of the Company's issued share capital. Total shares in issue, including treasury shares, were 300,000,000. ******************************************************************************* Subsea 7 is a global leader in the delivery of offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry. We create sustainable value by being the industry's partner and employer of choice in delivering the efficient offshore solutions the world needs. Subsea 7 is listed on the Oslo Bors (SUBC), ISIN LU0075646355, LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62. ******************************************************************************* Contact for enquiries: Katherine Tonks Head of Investor Relations Tel +44 20 8210 5568 katherine.tonks@subsea7.com www.subsea7.com

