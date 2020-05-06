Agway Energy Services :, LLC, a Subsidiary of Suburban Propane LP, Launches Teacher Appreciation Week Social Media Giveaway in MD, NY and PA

WHIPPANY, N.J., May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Agway Energy Services, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Suburban Propane, LP, today announced a social media Teacher Appreciation contest to commemorate national Teacher Appreciation Week and will run from May 6 – May 13, 2020.

Beginning today and running through Wednesday, May 13th, teachers, their students, families, and friends are invited to visit @AgwayEnergyServices on Facebook and @AgwayEnergy on Twitter, like and follow and comment with the name, school, and state of residence of the teacher they feel is most deserving of the $100 electronic gift card. The contest is open to residents and teachers in Maryland, New York and Pennsylvania. Winners from each state will be randomly selected and notified via direct message.

"We want to take this opportunity to thank our educators in our local communities in Maryland, New York, and Pennsylvania for all that they are doing by being there for families with school aged children, especially during this challenging time. Their continued dedication to provide an education through distance learning is commendable," said Nandini Sankara, Spokesperson for Suburban Propane. "We hope this contest allows students to show a special teacher how much they care and appreciate them."

For over 20 years, Agway Energy has been providing natural gas, electricity supply, and energy-related services to customers in Maryland, Pennsylvania, and New York. Customers enjoy the peace of mind that comes from the EnergyGuard™ repair program, offered as a standard benefit for all Agway Energy customers, which, depending on the commodity purchased, provides protection on customers' heating and central air conditioning systems, as well as their electric lines (subject to certain limits) just for being an Agway Energy customer. The protection plan is supported by a network of highly trained professionals that can be accessed 24-hours per day, seven days per week through Agway Energy's Customer Contact Center.

