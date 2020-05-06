Log in
Agway Energy Services :, LLC, a Subsidiary of Suburban Propane LP, Launches Teacher Appreciation Week Social Media Giveaway in MD, NY and PA

05/06/2020 | 10:31am EDT

WHIPPANY, N.J., May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Agway Energy Services, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Suburban Propane, LP, today announced a social media Teacher Appreciation contest to commemorate national Teacher Appreciation Week and will run from May 6May 13, 2020.

Beginning today and running through Wednesday, May 13th, teachers, their students, families, and friends  are invited to visit @AgwayEnergyServices on Facebook and @AgwayEnergy on Twitter, like and follow and comment with the name, school, and state of residence of the teacher they feel is most deserving of the $100 electronic gift card. The contest is open to residents and teachers in Maryland, New York and Pennsylvania. Winners from each state will be randomly selected and notified via direct message.

"We want to take this opportunity to thank our educators in our local communities in Maryland, New York, and Pennsylvania for all that they are doing by being there for families with school aged children, especially during this challenging time. Their continued dedication to provide an education through distance learning is commendable," said Nandini Sankara, Spokesperson for Suburban Propane. "We hope this contest allows students to show a special teacher how much they care and appreciate them."

For over 20 years, Agway Energy has been providing natural gas, electricity supply, and energy-related services to customers in Maryland, Pennsylvania, and New York. Customers enjoy the peace of mind that comes from the EnergyGuard™ repair program, offered as a standard benefit for all Agway Energy customers, which, depending on the commodity purchased, provides protection on customers' heating and central air conditioning systems, as well as their electric lines (subject to certain limits) just for being an Agway Energy customer.  The protection plan is supported by a network of highly trained professionals that can be accessed 24-hours per day, seven days per week through Agway Energy's Customer Contact Center.

About Suburban Propane
Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH), is a nationwide distributor of propane, fuel oil and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity, servicing over 1 million customers through its 700 locations across 41 states. The company proudly celebrated 90 years of innovation, growth and quality service in 2018. The brand is currently focused on three core elements including Suburban Commitment - showcasing the company's 90+ year legacy of flexibility, reliability and dependability, Suburban Cares - highlighting dedication to serving local communities across the nation and Go Green with Suburban Propane - promoting the affordable, clean burning and versatile nature of propane as a bridge to a green energy future. Suburban Propane is a New York Stock Exchange listed limited partnership headquartered in Whippany, NJ. For additional information on Suburban Propane, please visit http://www.suburbanpropane.com/.   

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/agway-energy-services-llc-a-subsidiary-of-suburban-propane-lp-launches-teacher-appreciation-week-social-media-giveaway-in-md-ny-and-pa-301054008.html

SOURCE Agway Energy Services


© PRNewswire 2020
