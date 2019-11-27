Log in
Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. : Annual Report Available Online

11/27/2019 | 01:01pm EST

WHIPPANY, N.J., Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH), a nationwide distributor of propane, fuel oil and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity, has filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for its fiscal year ended September 28, 2019 with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

A link to the fiscal 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K, as filed with the SEC, is available on the Partnership's website at www.suburbanpropane.com.

Upon written request, the Partnership will provide to any unitholder or noteholder, without charge, a hard copy of its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 28, 2019. Requests should be directed to: Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., Investor Relations, P.O. Box 206, Whippany, New Jersey 07981-0206.

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. is a publicly-traded master limited partnership listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Headquartered in Whippany, New Jersey, Suburban has been in the customer service business since 1928. The Partnership serves the energy needs of approximately 1.0 million residential, commercial, industrial and agricultural customers through approximately 700 locations in 41 states.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/suburban-propane-partners-lp-annual-report-available-online-300966257.html

SOURCE Suburban Propane Partners, L.P.


© PRNewswire 2019
