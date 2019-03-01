Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Success Universe Group Ltd    0487   BMG8550S1089

SUCCESS UNIVERSE GROUP LTD

(0487)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Success Universe : Announces Positive Profit Alert

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/01/2019 | 06:39am EST

Press Release

[For Immediate Release]

Success Universe Group Limited Announces Positive Profit Alert

1 March 2019, Hong Kong - Success Universe Group Limited (Stock Code: 00487.HK, together with its subsidiaries, collectively the "Group") is pleased to announce that the Group is expected to record an unaudited consolidated profit for the year ended 31 December 2018 (the "Year") as compared with an audited consolidated loss for the year ended 31 December 2017.

Notwithstanding the decrease in fair value gain on investment properties of the Group, the Group's unaudited consolidated profit for the Year was mainly attributable to (i) the Group shared a profit of the associates relating to Ponte 16, the flagship investment project of the Group (the "Associates"), for the Year while a loss of the Associates was shared by the Group for the last corresponding year; and (ii) the non-recurrence of a loss from discontinued operation for the last corresponding year due to the disposal of the lottery business in 2017.

Commenting on the Group's performance, Mr. Yeung Hoi Sing, Sonny, Chairman of Success Universe Group Limited said,"Despite a number of potential headwinds, the Group's balanced and well-diversified business composition continued to deliver healthy performance and recorded encouraging results in 2018. Going forward, the Group will stay cautious to the market movements and take more proactive steps to keep up with the evolving marketplace, to create long-term value for stakeholders."

-End-

1

About Success Universe Group Limited

Success Universe Group Limited (together with its subsidiaries, collectively the "Group") is a listed company on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (Stock Code: 00487.HK) and is the listed arm of Success Universe Group. The Group operates travel and property investment businesses, and is involved in entertainment-related sector through its flagship investment project - Ponte 16. The Group endeavours to create long-term value for stakeholders through the balanced and diversified business portfolio, while adhering to a high standard of corporate governance.

For investor and media enquiries, please contact:

Success Universe Group Limited

Gloria Chan

Yoki Fung

Emailgloria.chan@successug.com

Email:yoki.fung@successug.com

Tel852-3101 8175

Tel: 852-3106 4271

DLK Advisory

Maggie Lee

Skye Shum

Emailmaggielee@dlkadvisory.com

Emailskyeshum@dlkadvisory.com

Tel852-2854 8720

Tel852-2854 8722

2

Disclaimer

Success Universe Group Limited published this content on 01 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2019 11:38:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SUCCESS UNIVERSE GROUP LTD
06:39aSUCCESS UNIVERSE : Announces Positive Profit Alert
PU
04:54aSUCCESS UNIVERSE : Positive Profit Alert
PU
2018SUCCESS UNIVERSE : Discloseable and Connected Transaction - Acquisition of Inter..
PU
2018SUCCESS UNIVERSE : Announces 2018 Interim Results, Capture the Enormous Business..
PU
2018SUCCESS UNIVERSE : Discloseable Transaction Acquisition of Property
PU
2018SUCCESS UNIVERSE : Announces Positive Profit Alert
PU
2018SUCCESS UNIVERSE : Positive Profit Alert
PU
2018SUCCESS UNIVERSE : controlling holder adds 19.42% stake
AQ
2018SUCCESS UNIVERSE : Poll Result of the Special General Meeting Held on 26 April 2..
PU
2018SUCCESS UNIVERSE : Dr. Hoffman Ma is Appointed as a Member of the CPPCC National..
PU
More news
Chart SUCCESS UNIVERSE GROUP LTD
Duration : Period :
Success Universe Group Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUCCESS UNIVERSE GROUP LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Hoi Sing Yeung Chairman
Kin Pui Choi Non-Executive Director
Mo Sheung Yeung Independent Non-Executive Director
Ho Man Ma Deputy Chairman
Wing Lok Chin Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUCCESS UNIVERSE GROUP LTD1.96%0
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC-1.47%78 623
CHINA INT'L TRAVEL SERVICE CORP5.98%18 625
CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL26.13%18 592
EXPEDIA GROUP INC9.46%18 150
TRIPADVISOR-1.43%7 345
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.