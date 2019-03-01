Success Universe : Announces Positive Profit Alert

Press Release

[For Immediate Release]

Success Universe Group Limited Announces Positive Profit Alert

1 March 2019, Hong Kong - Success Universe Group Limited (Stock Code: 00487.HK, together with its subsidiaries, collectively the "Group") is pleased to announce that the Group is expected to record an unaudited consolidated profit for the year ended 31 December 2018 (the "Year") as compared with an audited consolidated loss for the year ended 31 December 2017.

Notwithstanding the decrease in fair value gain on investment properties of the Group, the Group's unaudited consolidated profit for the Year was mainly attributable to (i) the Group shared a profit of the associates relating to Ponte 16, the flagship investment project of the Group (the "Associates"), for the Year while a loss of the Associates was shared by the Group for the last corresponding year; and (ii) the non-recurrence of a loss from discontinued operation for the last corresponding year due to the disposal of the lottery business in 2017.

Commenting on the Group's performance, Mr. Yeung Hoi Sing, Sonny, Chairman of Success Universe Group Limited said,"Despite a number of potential headwinds, the Group's balanced and well-diversified business composition continued to deliver healthy performance and recorded encouraging results in 2018. Going forward, the Group will stay cautious to the market movements and take more proactive steps to keep up with the evolving marketplace, to create long-term value for stakeholders."

-End-

1

About Success Universe Group Limited

Success Universe Group Limited (together with its subsidiaries, collectively the "Group") is a listed company on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (Stock Code: 00487.HK) and is the listed arm of Success Universe Group. The Group operates travel and property investment businesses, and is involved in entertainment-related sector through its flagship investment project - Ponte 16. The Group endeavours to create long-term value for stakeholders through the balanced and diversified business portfolio, while adhering to a high standard of corporate governance.

For investor and media enquiries, please contact:

Success Universe Group Limited

Gloria Chan Yoki Fung Email︰gloria.chan@successug.com Email:yoki.fung@successug.com Tel︰852-3101 8175 Tel: 852-3106 4271 DLK Advisory Maggie Lee Skye Shum Email︰maggielee@dlkadvisory.com Email︰skyeshum@dlkadvisory.com Tel︰852-2854 8720 Tel︰852-2854 8722

2