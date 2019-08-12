Log in
SUCCESS UNIVERSE GROUP LTD

(0487)
  Report  
Success Universe : Announces Positive Profit Alert

08/12/2019 | 07:06am EDT

Press Release

[For Immediate Release]

Success Universe Group Limited

Announces Positive Profit Alert

12 August 2019, Hong Kong - Success Universe Group Limited (Stock Code: 00487.HK, together with its subsidiaries, collectively the "Group") is pleased to announce that the Group is expected to record an increase of around 2 to 3 times in the unaudited consolidated profit for the six months ended 30 June 2019 as compared with that for the last corresponding period of approximately HK$14.2 million.

Notwithstanding the decrease in fair value gain on investment properties of the Group, the increase in the unaudited consolidated profit of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2019 was mainly attributable to the increase in the Group's share of profit of the associates relating to Ponte 16, the flagship investment project of the Group.

Commenting on the Group's performance, Mr. Yeung Hoi Sing, Sonny, Chairman of Success Universe Group Limited said, "Despite the downside risks posed by external uncertainties, the Group strived to sustain healthy performance and generate encouraging results in the first half of 2019 through its refined and balanced business portfolio. Looking forward, the Group will remain cautious and prudent towards the formulation and implementation of corporate strategies to create long-term value for stakeholders."

-End-

About Success Universe Group Limited

Success Universe Group Limited (together with its subsidiaries, collectively the "Group") is a listed company on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (Stock Code: 00487.HK) and is the listed arm of Success Universe Group. The Group operates travel and property investment businesses, and is involved in entertainment-related sector through its flagship investment project - Ponte 16. The Group endeavours to create long-term value for stakeholders through the balanced and diversified business portfolio, while adhering to a high standard of corporate governance.

For investor and media enquiries, please contact:

Success Universe Group Limited

Gloria Chan

Yoki Fung

Emailgloria.chan@successug.com

Email: yoki.fung@successug.com

Tel852-3101 8175

Tel: 852-3106 4271

DLK Advisory

Maggie Lee

Skye Shum

Emailmaggielee@dlkadvisory.com

Emailskyeshum@dlkadvisory.com

Tel852-2854 8720

Tel852-2854 8722

Disclaimer

Success Universe Group Limited published this content on 12 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2019 11:05:10 UTC
