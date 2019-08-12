Success Universe : Announces Positive Profit Alert

Press Release

Success Universe Group Limited

Announces Positive Profit Alert

12 August 2019, Hong Kong - Success Universe Group Limited (Stock Code: 00487.HK, together with its subsidiaries, collectively the "Group") is pleased to announce that the Group is expected to record an increase of around 2 to 3 times in the unaudited consolidated profit for the six months ended 30 June 2019 as compared with that for the last corresponding period of approximately HK$14.2 million.

Notwithstanding the decrease in fair value gain on investment properties of the Group, the increase in the unaudited consolidated profit of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2019 was mainly attributable to the increase in the Group's share of profit of the associates relating to Ponte 16, the flagship investment project of the Group.

Commenting on the Group's performance, Mr. Yeung Hoi Sing, Sonny, Chairman of Success Universe Group Limited said, "Despite the downside risks posed by external uncertainties, the Group strived to sustain healthy performance and generate encouraging results in the first half of 2019 through its refined and balanced business portfolio. Looking forward, the Group will remain cautious and prudent towards the formulation and implementation of corporate strategies to create long-term value for stakeholders."

