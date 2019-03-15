Log in
SUCCESS UNIVERSE GROUP LTD

(0487)
0.27 HKD   +3.85%
Success Universe : Date of Board Meeting

03/15/2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00487)

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of Success Universe Group Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Thursday, 28 March 2019 for the purpose of, among other matters, considering and approving the final results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the year ended 31 December 2018 and considering the recommendation of payment of a final dividend, if any.

By Order of the Board of

SUCCESS UNIVERSE GROUP LIMITED

Chiu Nam Ying, Agnes

Company Secretary

15 March 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises two executive directors, namely Mr. Yeung Hoi Sing, Sonny (Chairman) and Dr. Ma Ho Man, Hoffman (Deputy Chairman); one non-executive director, namely Mr. Choi Kin Pui, Russelle; and three independent non-executive directors, namely Ms. Yeung Mo Sheung, Ann, Mr. Chin Wing Lok, Ambrose and Mr. Chong Ming Yu.

Success Universe Group Limited published this content on 15 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2019 04:23:01 UTC
