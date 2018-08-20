Success Universe : Positive Profit Alert

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00487)

POSITIVE PROFIT ALERT

The Board wishes to inform the shareholders of the Company and potential investors that based on the draft unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2018, the Group is expected to record an unaudited consolidated profit for the six months ended 30 June 2018 as compared with an unaudited consolidated loss for the six months ended 30 June 2017.

This announcement is made by Success Universe Group Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") wishes to inform the shareholders of the Company and potential investors that based on the draft unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2018, the Group is expected to record an unaudited consolidated profit for the six months ended 30 June 2018 as compared with an unaudited consolidated loss for the six months ended 30 June 2017. The Group's consolidated profit for the six months ended 30 June 2018 was mainly attributable to the increase in (i) fair value gain on investment properties of the Group; and (ii) the Group's share of profit of the associates relating to Ponte 16, the flagship investment project of the Group.

The Company is still in the process of finalizing the unaudited consolidated interim results of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2018. The information contained in this announcement is only based on the preliminary assessment by the Board with reference to the draft unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2018, which have not been reviewed by the Company's auditors or the audit committee of the Board and is subject to adjustments. Shareholders of the Company and potential investors are advised to read carefully the Company's announcement regarding the unaudited consolidated interim results of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2018 which is expected to be published in late August 2018.

Shareholders of the Company and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

By order of the Board of

SUCCESS UNIVERSE GROUP LIMITED

Yeung Hoi Sing, Sonny

Chairman

Hong Kong, 20 August 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises two executive directors, namely Mr. Yeung Hoi Sing, Sonny (Chairman) and Dr. Ma Ho Man, Hoffman (Deputy Chairman); one non-executive director, namely Mr. Choi Kin Pui, Russelle; and three independent non-executive directors, namely Ms. Yeung Mo Sheung, Ann, Mr. Chin Wing Lok, Ambrose and Mr. Chong Ming Yu.