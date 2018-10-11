Log in
Suda Pharmaceuticals : Appoints Business Development VP in the USA

10/11/2018 | 03:03am CEST

ACN 090 987 250

ASX Release

SUDA APPOINTS BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT VP IN THE USA

PERTH, AUSTRALIA - 11 October 2018: SUDA Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX: SUD), a leader in oro-mucosal drug delivery, has partnered with ProClinical Executive Search, part of the ProClinical Group, to appoint Andrew Curtis as Vice President, Business Development & Alliance Management to be based in the USA.

Andrew has considerable experience as a senior leader in a number of companies. He was, until recently, the President and CEO of Affimed US where he was responsible for building the US presence and refining the business development efforts that culminated in several key partnerships and agreements.

Andrew's prior experience includes leading Pfizer's effort to create a new rare disease business unit, creating significant value for shareholders and responsibility for creation of Pfizer's Bio-similars initiative. Further, Andrew led commercial efforts for Pfizer's billion dollar Alzheimer's drug, Aricept, and crafted Jerini US's commercial and market development plans. He led efforts to streamline Affimed's immuno-oncology portfolio, focusing on NK cell engager technology, programs for Hodgkin's, multiple myeloma, among others.

Andrew will commence on 15 October 2018.

SUDA's CEO, Mr Stephen Carter, commented: "We undertook a detailed recruitment process and I am very pleased to welcome Andrew Curtis as our business development VP based in the United States. I am confident that Andrew will introduce SUDA and our projects into the world's largest market and lead the drive to secure new agreements."

Further information:

STEPHEN CARTER Executive Chairman/CEO SUDA Pharmaceuticals Ltd Tel: +61 8 6142 555 sjcarter@sudapharma.com

NOTES TO EDITORS:

About SUDA Pharmaceuticals Ltd

SUDA Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX: SUD) is a drug delivery company focused on oro-mucosal administration, headquartered in Perth, Western Australia. The Company is developing low-risk oral sprays using its OroMist® technology to reformulate existing pharmaceuticals. The many potential benefits of administering drugs through the oral mucosa (i.e.: cheeks, tongue, gums and palate) include ease of use, lower dosage, reduced side effects and faster response time. SUDA's product pipeline includes ZolpiMist, a first-in-class oral spray of zolpidem for insomnia. ZolpiMist is marketed in the USA and SUDA has rights to the product outside of the US and Canada. SUDA has submitted a Marketing Authorisation Application to the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration for ArTiMist®, its novel sublingual malaria treatment for children. In a Phase III trial, ArTiMist was shown to be superior to intravenous quinine. Other products in development include oral sprays for the treatment of migraine headache, chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, erectile dysfunction, PAH, epileptic seizures and pre-procedural anxiety. For more information, visit www.sudapharma.com

Disclaimer

Suda Pharmaceuticals Ltd. published this content on 11 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2018 01:02:07 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen John Carter Executive Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & MD
Joseph Ohayon CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Carol Worth Technical Manager
David Phillips Non-Executive Director
Nicholas L. Woolf Chief Business Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUDA PHARMACEUTICALS LTD-72.73%7
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%32 110
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC30.11%25 806
LONZA GROUP20.47%23 822
INCYTE CORPORATION-30.84%13 924
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.39.89%11 884
