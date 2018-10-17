Suda Pharmaceuticals : Response to ASX Price Query

ACN 090 987 250

17 October 2018

ASX Compliance Pty Limited Level 40, Central Park 152-158 St George's Terrace Perth WA 6000

Attn. Sandra Wutete

CC:tradinghaltsperth@ASX.com.au

Dear Sandra

RE: PRICE QUERY

Suda Pharmaceuticals Ltd (Suda or the Company) acknowledges and responds to your letter received by email earlier today. At the time of writing, Suda notes that the intra-day high is $0.008 and volume is approximately 180,000,000.

In specific response to each question:

1. Suda had released a Investor Presentation on 28 August 2018 and a Market Update announcement on 12 September 2018 and is not aware of any additional material information concerning it that has not been announced to the market which, if known, could be an explanation for the recent trading in the securities of Suda.

2. Not applicable.

3. Suda is aware of tweets published by "Treasurehunter" and "Vontrader" in the last 24 hours comparing Suda to Biotron Limited. Neither Treasurhunter or Vontrader are related parties of the Company. The Company is aware that Biotron recently undertook a capital raising managed by CPS Securities, the same broker that the Company used for its recent rights issue, and that Biotron's securities have recently significantly increased in trading price. The Company does not know who "Treasurehunter" and "Vontrader" are and had no involvement in the tweets. Otherwise, the Company is not aware of any other explanation for the recent trading.

4. Suda remains in compliance with the Listing Rules, in particular Listing Rule 3.1.

5. This response has been authorized and approved by the board.

Level 1, Unit 12, 55 Howe Street, Osborne Park, WA 6017 Australia; PO Box 1719, Osborne Park BC, WA 6916 Australia

Telephone: + 61 8 6142 5555 Facsimile: +61 8 9443-8858

(E) info@sudapharma.com (W) www.sudapharma.com

Yours sincerely

Joseph Ohayon Company Secretary

2

17 October 2018

Mr Joseph Ohayon

Company Secretary Suda Pharmaceuticals Ltd

By email

Dear Mr Ohayon

Suda Pharmaceuticals Ltd (the "Entity"): price query

We note the change in the price of the Entity's securities from a closing price of $0.4 on Monday, 15 October 2018 to an intra-day high at the time of writing of $0.8 today, Wednesday 17 October 2018.

We also note the significant increase in the volume of the Entity's securities traded today.

In light of this, ASX asks the Entity to respond separately to each of the following questions and requests for information:

1. Is the Entity aware of any information concerning it that has not been announced to the market which, if known by some in the market, could explain the recent trading in its securities?

2. If the answer to question 1 is "yes": a) Is the Entity relying on Listing Rule 3.1A not to announce that information under Listing Rule 3.1? Please note that the recent trading in the Entity's securities would suggest to ASX that such information may have ceased to be confidential and therefore the Entity may no longer be able to rely on Listing Rule 3.1A. Accordingly, if the answer to this question is "yes", you need to contact us immediately to discuss the situation. b) Can an announcement be made immediately? Please note, if the answer to this question is "no", you need to contact us immediately to discuss requesting a trading halt (see below). c) If an announcement cannot be made immediately, why not and when is it expected that an announcement will be made?

3. If the answer to question 1 is "no", is there any other explanation that the Entity may have for the recent trading in its securities?

4. Please confirm that the Entity is in compliance with the Listing Rules and, in particular, Listing Rule 3.1.

5. Please confirm that the Entity's responses to the questions above have been authorised and approved in accordance with its published continuous disclosure policy or otherwise by its board or an officer of the Entity with delegated authority from the board to respond to ASX on disclosure matters.

When and where to send your response

This request is made under, and in accordance with, Listing Rule 18.7. Your response is required as soon as reasonably possible and, in any event, by not later than 10:00 am (WST) today, Wednesday 17 October 2018. If we do not have your response by then, ASX will have no choice but to consider suspending trading in the Entity's securities under Listing Rule 17.3.

You should note that if the information requested by this letter is information required to be given to ASX under Listing Rule 3.1 and it does not fall within the exceptions mentioned in Listing Rule 3.1A, the Entity's obligation is to disclose the

| ASX Limited

ASX Customer Service Centre 131 279 | asx.com.au

information "immediately". This may require the information to be disclosed before the deadline set out in the previous paragraph.

ASX reserves the right to release a copy of this letter and your response on the ASX Market Announcements Platform under Listing Rule 18.7A. Accordingly, your response should be in a form suitable for release to the market.

Your response should be sent to me copying in TradingHaltsPerth@asx.com.au.It should not be sent directly to the ASX Market Announcements Office. This is to allow me to review your response to confirm that it is in a form appropriate for release to the market, before it is published on the ASX Market Announcements Platform.

Listing Rules 3.1 and 3.1A

Listing Rule 3.1 requires a listed entity to give ASX immediately any information concerning it that a reasonable person would expect to have a material effect on the price or value of the entity's securities. Exceptions to this requirement are set out in Listing Rule 3.1A.

In responding to this letter, you should have regard to the Entity's obligations under Listing Rules 3.1 and 3.1A and also to Guidance Note 8 Continuous Disclosure: Listing Rules 3.1 - 3.1B.

It should be noted that the Entity's obligation to disclose information under Listing Rule 3.1 is not confined to, nor is it necessarily satisfied by, answering the questions set out in this letter.

Trading halt

If you are unable to respond to this letter by the time specified above, or if the answer to question 1 is "yes" and an announcement cannot be made immediately, you should discuss with us whether it is appropriate to request a trading halt in the Entity's securities under Listing Rule 17.1.

If you wish to request a trading halt, you must tell us:

 the reasons for the trading halt;

 how long you want the trading halt to last;

 the event you expect to happen that will end the trading halt;

 that you are not aware of any reason why the trading halt should not be granted; and

 any other information necessary to inform the market about the trading halt, or that we ask for.

We require the request for a trading halt to be in writing. The trading halt cannot extend past the commencement of normal trading on the second day after the day on which it is granted.

You can find further information about trading halts in Guidance Note 16 Trading Halts & Voluntary Suspensions.

If you have any queries or concerns about any of the above, please contact me immediately.

Kind regards

[Sent electronically without signature]

Sandra Wutete

Senior Adviser, Listings Compliance (Perth)

2/2