SÜDWESTDEUTSCHE SALZWERKE AG

(SSH)
Südwestdeutsche Salzwerke AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

03/22/2020 | 08:05pm EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Südwestdeutsche Salzwerke AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Südwestdeutsche Salzwerke AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

23.03.2020 / 01:00
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Südwestdeutsche Salzwerke AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 30, 2020
Address: http://www.salzwerke.de/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/geschaeftsberichte.html

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 30, 2020
Address: http:////www.salzwerke.de/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/geschaeftsberichte.html

23.03.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Südwestdeutsche Salzwerke AG
Salzgrund 67
74076 Heilbronn
Germany
Internet: www.salzwerke.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

998181  23.03.2020 

© EQS 2020
