DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Südwestdeutsche Salzwerke AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Südwestdeutsche Salzwerke AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of payment reports according to Article 116 WpHG



08.05.2020 / 06:00

Report Type: Payment report



Language: German

Date of disclosure: May 15, 2020

Address:

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 15, 2020
Address: https://www.salzwerke.de/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/konzernzahlungsberichte.html

