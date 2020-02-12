Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Südzucker AG    SZU   DE0007297004

SÜDZUCKER AG

(SZU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Südzucker : EU sugar beet seen falling again this year after factory closures

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/12/2020 | 07:06am EST
FILE PHOTO: European Union flags fly outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels

The European Union will likely see a further decrease in planted sugar beet this year following the closure of some factories, participants at the annual Dubai sugar conference said on Wednesday.

Sugar production in the trading bloc has fallen for two successive seasons after an initial surge after the EU abolished production quotas in 2017.

Prices collapsed as the initial rise in production forced the EU to try to compete in a depressed global market, leading to heavy financial losses for many EU producers and the closure of some factories.

French co-operative Cristal Union announced last year is was closing two sugar factories in France while Suedzucker said it would close two factories at its French branch, Saint Louis Sucre.

"Planting will decrease because we closed four mills," Pierre Raye, director of the General Confederation of Beet Growers (CGB), said adding that the situation varied significantly between companies and regions.

Marcello Moreira, head of market research at French producer Tereos, said he did not expect any decrease in the acreage for his company while noting other players in the French market could see a fall.

"When you look into Europe, you have a mixed scenario but the net will be a decrease of around 2% in acreage," he said.

Prices have rebounded as production has fallen in the EU and the trading bloc has become a net importer, leading to an improvement in the financial outlook for producers.

"Prices are recovering finally. It was blood and sweat, it wasn't an easy process," said Kona Haque, Group Head of Research at ED&F Man.

France and Germany are among the world's top producers of sugar beet, which is grown in temperate climates. Sugarcane is grown in tropical and subtropical zones.

EU farmers also face the challenge of growing sugar beet using seeds which haven't been treated with a class of insecticides known as neonicotinoids, which have been banned to protect bees.

"They (farmers) have limited choices to fight aphids and as you see more restrictions... Farming is becoming more challenging," Moreira said.

Raye said the restrictions put EU farmers at a disadvantage.

"Do we have the same playing field as the rest of the world? The answer is no. Do we ban imports of sugar beet that use neonics? The answer is no," he said.

"This year the weather is mild in Europe and it's not a good signal for control of the aphid population."

(Reporting by Maha El Dahan; writing by Nigel Hunt; editing by Nick Macfie)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON SUGAR 1.84% 436.9 End-of-day quote.21.46%
SÜDZUCKER AG 2.27% 16.66 Delayed Quote.-0.49%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SÜDZUCKER AG
07:06aSÜDZUCKER : EU sugar beet seen falling again this year after factory closures
RE
01/29SÜDZUCKER : Changes in executive board of Südzucker AG
PU
01/29SÜDZUCKER : Insider information publication according to section 17 MAR Changes ..
PU
01/29SÜDZUCKER AG : Changes in executive board of Südzucker AG
EQ
01/14SÜDZUCKER : Südzucker reports strong third quarter in fiscal 2019/20
PU
01/14SÜDZUCKER : Suedzucker posts higher third quarter profit despite sugar losses
RE
2019SÜDZUCKER : Südzucker concretises earnings forecast following strong third quart..
PU
2019SÜDZUCKER : Insider information publication according to section 17 MAR Südzucke..
PU
2019SÜDZUCKER AG : Südzucker concretises earnings forecast following strong third qu..
EQ
2019SÜDZUCKER : Germany's Nordzucker expects a return to profit in 2020/21 - CEO
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 6 751 M
EBIT 2020 106 M
Net income 2020 -48,5 M
Debt 2020 1 452 M
Yield 2020 1,27%
P/E ratio 2020 -80,4x
P/E ratio 2021 19,1x
EV / Sales2020 0,71x
EV / Sales2021 0,65x
Capitalization 3 334 M
Chart SÜDZUCKER AG
Duration : Period :
Südzucker AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SÜDZUCKER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 16,93  €
Last Close Price 16,33  €
Spread / Highest target 22,5%
Spread / Average Target 3,69%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hans-Jörg Gebhard Chairman-Supervisory Board
Franz-Josef Möllenberg Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Erwin Hameseder Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Georg Koch Member-Supervisory Board
Joachim Rukwied Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SÜDZUCKER AG-0.49%3 640
NESTLÉ S.A.3.49%320 588
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC6.88%84 357
DANONE-0.38%52 119
FOSHAN HAITIAN FLAVOURING AND FOOD COMPANY LTD.-0.47%41 482
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-6.60%36 647
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group