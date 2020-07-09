Log in
Xetra  >  Südzucker AG    SZU   DE0007297004

SÜDZUCKER AG

(SZU)
  Report
07/09 02:24:15 am
14.825 EUR   +1.33%
01:30aSÜDZUCKER : Suedzucker says positive impact of panic-buying wanes
RE
01:08aSÜDZUCKER : Südzucker off to good start in fiscal 2020/21
PU
07/06SÜDZUCKER AG : quaterly earnings release
Südzucker : Suedzucker says positive impact of panic-buying wanes

07/09/2020 | 01:30am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A company logo of Suedzucker Group is pictured at the headquarters in Mannheim

Suedzucker on Thursday said the positive impact of panic-buying at the outset of the coronavirus pandemic had faded and was increasingly overshadowed by lower demand from the sugar processing industry amid efforts to contain the virus's spread.

Europe's largest sugar refiner nonetheless stuck with a forecast for group operating profit in its 2020/2021 financial year starting in March to rise to between 300 and 400 million euros (£257.24 to £342.98 million) from 116 million euros in the previous year.

It affirmed preliminary results showing its fiscal first-quarter operating profit rose 30% to 61 million euros, helped by higher sugar prices, cost savings and demand for frozen pizzas and functional dietary fibres during lockdown.

(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Michelle Martin)

Financials
Sales 2021 6 998 M 7 954 M 7 954 M
Net income 2021 135 M 153 M 153 M
Net Debt 2021 1 430 M 1 626 M 1 626 M
P/E ratio 2021 22,1x
Yield 2021 1,83%
Capitalization 2 987 M 3 380 M 3 395 M
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 16 557
Free-Float 31,4%
Chart SÜDZUCKER AG
Duration : Period :
Südzucker AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SÜDZUCKER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 15,60 €
Last Close Price 14,63 €
Spread / Highest target 25,1%
Spread / Average Target 6,63%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,36%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Niels Pörksen Chairman-Management Board
Hans-Jörg Gebhard Chairman-Supervisory Board
Franz-Josef Möllenberg Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Erwin Hameseder Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Georg Koch Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SÜDZUCKER AG-10.85%3 380
NESTLÉ S.A.1.15%314 451
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC-6.97%73 143
FOSHAN HAITIAN FLAVOURING AND FOOD COMPANY LTD.42.61%59 118
DANONE-17.86%44 575
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-0.84%38 928
