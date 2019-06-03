Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Suedzucker AG    SZU   DE0007297004

SUEDZUCKER AG

(SZU)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Südzucker AG: Release of a capital market information

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/03/2019 | 10:50am EDT

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Südzucker AG / Announcement in accordance with Article 5 (1a) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission of 8 March 2016
Südzucker AG: Release of a capital market information

03.06.2019 / 16:44
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Announcement in accordance with Article 5 (1a) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission of 8 March 2016

Südzucker AG intends to acquire a maximum of 60,000 shares in Südzucker AG (ISIN DE0007297004) in the period from 4 June 2019 to 14 June 2019 in accordance with Section 71, Paragraph 1, Item 2 of the German Stock Corporation Act. The share buyback will be conducted via stock exchange and will be limited to a total purchase price of EUR 900,000.00 allocable to the acquisition of the shares (without incidental acquisition costs).

The acquisition of these shares serves the sole purpose of meeting obligations arising from an employee share programme of Südzucker AG within the meaning of Article 5 (2c)of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014. The actual number of shares to be purchased up to the maximum volume of 60,000 will depend on the development of the share price of the shares of Südzucker AG during the abovementioned buyback period.

Südzucker AG will conduct the acquisition in compliance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 and the applicable provisions of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 of the Commission of 8 March 2016.

The buyback will be implemented under the lead of a bank, which will reach its decision on the timing of the acquisition of the shares independently and without being influenced by Südzucker AG in accordance with Article 4 (2b) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission of 8 March 2016. Südzucker AG will thus not influence the decisions of the bank. In so doing, the bank will be bound to the provisions applicable to buyback programmes of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Articles 2 to 4 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission of 8 March 2016.

The buyback is to be carried out at the best price and in the best interest of the Corporation and exclusively by means of electronic trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA). The transactions shall be executed in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation and Articles 2 to 4 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of March 8, 2016 regarding supplementation of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council by technical regulatory standards governing the conditions applicable to buyback programmes and stabilization measures.

In accordance with these regulations, the purchase price (excluding incidental acquisition costs) for the buyback of shares may not, among other things, exceed the price of the last independently concluded transaction or, if this is higher, that of the highest independent purchase bid currently being made on the stock exchange on which the respective purchase takes place. Orders are not placed during an auction phase and orders placed prior to the start of an auction phase are not changed during this phase. In addition, the bank may not in total acquire more than 25% of the average daily trading volume of shares on the stock exchange on a single day on which the respective purchase takes place. The average daily trading volume is calculated as the average taken over the 20 trading days prior to the actual purchase date.

If necessary and legally permissible, the share buyback programme may be suspended and resumed at any time.

Information on transactions associated with the share buyback programme will be published appropriately in both detailed and aggregated form no later than at the end of the seventh trading day after the day on which such transactions are executed. Furthermore, Südzucker AG will report on the course of the share buyback programme on

http://www.suedzucker.de/en/Investor-Relations/Aktie/Belegschaftsaktien/

in compliance with statutory regulations and ensure that this information remains available to the public for at least five years from the date of the announcement.

Mannheim, June 2019

Südzucker AG

The Executive Board


03.06.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Südzucker AG
Maximilianstr. 10
68165 Mannheim
Germany
Internet: www.suedzucker.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

818635  03.06.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=818635&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SUEDZUCKER AG
10:50aSÜDZUCKER AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
05/23SUEDZUCKER : Südzucker wants to secure Saint Louis Sucre's future sustainably
PU
05/16SUEDZUCKER : Südzucker reports drop in results in fiscal 2018/19 as expected
PU
04/08SUEDZUCKER : Graphic - EU sugar rises as regional market tightens, world prices ..
RE
03/27SUEDZUCKER : Südzucker International Finance expects to record the existence of ..
PU
03/27SUEDZUCKER : Südzucker announces preliminary figures for financial year 2018/19 ..
PU
03/27INSIDER INFORMATION PUBLICATION ACCO : Südzucker announces preliminary figures f..
PU
03/27SÜDZUCKER AG : Südzucker announces preliminary figures for financial year 2018/1..
EQ
03/21SÜDZUCKER AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports ..
EQ
03/21SÜDZUCKER AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports ..
EQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2020 6 800 M
EBIT 2020 71,8 M
Net income 2020 -52,1 M
Debt 2020 1 530 M
Yield 2020 1,55%
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 14,29
EV / Sales 2020 0,64x
EV / Sales 2021 0,59x
Capitalization 2 836 M
Chart SUEDZUCKER AG
Duration : Period :
Suedzucker AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUEDZUCKER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 14,5 €
Spread / Average Target 4,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wolfgang Heer Chairman-Management Board
Hans-Jörg Gebhard Chairman-Supervisory Board
Franz-Josef Möllenberg Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Erwin Hameseder Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Georg Koch Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUEDZUCKER AG22.97%3 168
NESTLÉ24.75%304 434
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL27.03%73 246
DANONE16.08%54 710
FOSHAN HAITIAN FLAVOURING & FOOD CO LTD45.64%39 199
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-35.76%33 717
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About