Südzucker AG: Release of a capital market information

Südzucker AG intends to acquire a maximum of 60,000 shares in Südzucker AG
(ISIN DE0007297004) in the period from 4 June 2019 to 14 June 2019 in
accordance with Section 71, Paragraph 1, Item 2 of the German Stock
Corporation Act. The share buyback will be conducted via stock exchange and
will be limited to a total purchase price of EUR 900,000.00 allocable to
the acquisition of the shares (without incidental acquisition costs).
The acquisition of these shares serves the sole purpose of meeting
obligations arising from an employee share programme of Südzucker AG within
the meaning of Article 5 (2c)of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014. The actual
number of shares to be purchased up to the maximum volume of 60,000 will
depend on the development of the share price of the shares of Südzucker AG
during the abovementioned buyback period.
Südzucker AG will conduct the acquisition in compliance with Article 5 of
Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16
April 2014 and the applicable provisions of Delegated Regulation (EU) No.
2016/1052 of the Commission of 8 March 2016.
The buyback will be implemented under the lead of a bank, which will reach
its decision on the timing of the acquisition of the shares independently
and without being influenced by Südzucker AG in accordance with Article 4
(2b) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission of 8 March
2016. Südzucker AG will thus not influence the decisions of the bank. In so
doing, the bank will be bound to the provisions applicable to buyback
programmes of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Articles 2 to 4 of Delegated
Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission of 8 March 2016.
The buyback is to be carried out at the best price and in the best interest
of the Corporation and exclusively by means of electronic trading on the
Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA). The transactions shall be executed in
accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation and Articles 2 to 4 of
Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of March 8, 2016 regarding
supplementation of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament
and of the Council by technical regulatory standards governing the
conditions applicable to buyback programmes and stabilization measures.
In accordance with these regulations, the purchase price (excluding
incidental acquisition costs) for the buyback of shares may not, among
other things, exceed the price of the last independently concluded
transaction or, if this is higher, that of the highest independent purchase
bid currently being made on the stock exchange on which the respective
purchase takes place. Orders are not placed during an auction phase and
orders placed prior to the start of an auction phase are not changed during
this phase. In addition, the bank may not in total acquire more than 25% of
the average daily trading volume of shares on the stock exchange on a
single day on which the respective purchase takes place. The average daily
trading volume is calculated as the average taken over the 20 trading days
prior to the actual purchase date.
If necessary and legally permissible, the share buyback programme may be
suspended and resumed at any time.
Information on transactions associated with the share buyback programme
will be published appropriately in both detailed and aggregated form no
later than at the end of the seventh trading day after the day on which
such transactions are executed. Furthermore, Südzucker AG will report on
the course of the share buyback programme on
http://www.suedzucker.de/en/Investor-Relations/Aktie/Belegschaftsaktien/
in compliance with statutory regulations and ensure that this information
remains available to the public for at least five years from the date of
the announcement.
Mannheim, June 2019
Südzucker AG
The Executive Board
