SUEDZUCKER AG

(SZU)
Südzucker AG: Südzucker supervisory board agrees on restructuring plan for sugar segment

02/25/2019
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Südzucker AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision/Restructure of Company
Südzucker AG: Südzucker supervisory board agrees on restructuring plan for sugar segment

25-Feb-2019 / 18:13 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Insider information publication according to section 17 MAR
Mannheim, 25 February 2019

Südzucker supervisory board agrees on restructuring plan for sugar segment

In today's meeting, the supervisory board of Südzucker AG has agreed on the restructuring plan for the sugar segment suggested by the executive board. According to the restructuring plan first presented in the supervisory board meeting on 30 January 2019, Südzucker targets to reduce the impact of the strong price variation in global and EU sugar markets on the sugar segment and therefore to secure and strengthen the sustained economic corporate success.

The restructuring plan envisages measures along the whole value chain, especially the adaption of production and administration structures. In this connection it is planned to close five sugar factories with an average annual total sugar production volume of about 700,000 tonnes, to streamline the capacities more alongside European market demand. Following the campaign 2019 there should be two factory closures in Germany (Brottewitz and Warburg) and two factory closures at the French subsidiary Saint Louis Sucre (Cagny and Eppeville). The affected factory at the Polish subsidiary Südzucker Polska (Strzy?ów) should be closed earlier. Future investments should visibly strengthen factories situated nearby sugar factories affected by the closure. In addition it is planned to further reduce administration costs in Belgium, Germany, France and Poland. The restructuring plan could require further consultations with the respective regional employee representatives.

The total cost savings impact could amount in the following years up to approximately EUR 100 million p.a. depending on the sugar world market price. The restructuring expenses could amount in total in the following years to EUR 180 to 220 million, of which about 70 percent are cash flow related. The exact implications on operating result in the upcoming business years are subject to factors uncertain as of today, including the consultation scheme result and further development of the global economic environment for the sugar segment.

The concrete financial implications for business year 2018/19, among others the review of the goodwill value, will be determined in line with the annual accounts preparation. These financial implications concern the result from restructuring and special items.

The group's revenues and operating result outlook for business year 2018/19 is not affected by this.

Südzucker AG
Central Investor Relations Department
Nikolai Baltruschat
Maximilianstraße 10
68165 Mannheim, Germany
Phone: +49 621 421-240
Fax: +49 621 421-449
investor.relations@suedzucker.de

25-Feb-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Südzucker AG
Maximilianstr. 10
68165 Mannheim
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)621 - 421-530
Fax: +49 (0)621 - 421-7530
E-mail: investor.relations@suedzucker.de
Internet: www.suedzucker.de
ISIN: DE0007297004, XS0606202454, DE000A1AJLE6, XS0222524372
WKN: 729700, A1GNRQ, A1AJLE, A0E6FU,
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Hanover, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

780515  25-Feb-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=780515&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
