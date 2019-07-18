Log in
SUEDZUCKER AG

(SZU)
Suedzucker CEO still sees no turnaround in tough market

07/18/2019 | 04:20am EDT
A company logo of Suedzucker Group is pictured at the headquarters in Mannheim

HAMBURG (Reuters) - The CEO of Suedzucker, Europe's largest sugar refiner, said on Thursday that trading conditions remained intensely difficult with low sugar prices and no turnaround likely for the company's current financial year.

"Our group forecast for the current financial year still shows no visible turnaround," CEO Wolfgang Heer told the annual meeting of Suedzucker shareholders.

He added: "Sugar prices remain at a low level which does not cover costs."

He said in an advance release of his speech that the company's restructuring plan in its sugar sector, which includes closures of sugar factories in Germany, France and Poland, is on schedule. But the first financial benefits will be seen in the second half of the company's 2020/21 financial year.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan; Editing by Michelle Martin)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AGRANA BETEILIGUNGS- AG -0.57% 17.3 End-of-day quote.7.45%
FIRST FINANCIAL CORP -1.05% 39.68 Delayed Quote.-0.12%
LONDON SUGAR 4.10% 312.4 End-of-day quote.-6.47%
SUEDZUCKER AG -2.24% 13.52 Delayed Quote.22.71%
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 6 874 M
EBIT 2020 76,9 M
Net income 2020 -29,9 M
Debt 2020 1 388 M
Yield 2020 1,52%
P/E ratio 2020 -134x
P/E ratio 2021 17,6x
EV / Sales2020 0,62x
EV / Sales2021 0,56x
Capitalization 2 854 M
Chart SUEDZUCKER AG
Duration : Period :
Suedzucker AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUEDZUCKER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 13,78  €
Last Close Price 13,98  €
Spread / Highest target 43,1%
Spread / Average Target -1,47%
Spread / Lowest Target -57,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wolfgang Heer Chairman-Management Board
Hans-Jörg Gebhard Chairman-Supervisory Board
Franz-Josef Möllenberg Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Erwin Hameseder Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Georg Koch Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUEDZUCKER AG22.71%3 203
NESTLÉ27.69%298 084
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL37.12%78 691
DANONE22.74%55 244
FOSHAN HAITIAN FLAVOURING & FOOD CO LTD45.57%40 101
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-29.28%37 391
