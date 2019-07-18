Suedzucker : Südzucker pays EUR 0.20 dividend

Mannheim, 18 July 2019 On 18 July 2019, shareholders at the annual general meeting of Südzucker AG voted in favor of the supervisory and...

Mannheim, 18 July 2019

On 18 July 2019, shareholders at the annual general meeting of Südzucker AG voted in favor of the supervisory and executive boards' recommendation to pay a dividend of EUR 0.20 (previous year: 0.45) per share. Based on 204.2 million issued shares in circulation, the total dividend

distribution will be EUR 41 (previous year: 92) million.

