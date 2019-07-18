Log in
SUEDZUCKER AG

SUEDZUCKER AG

(SZU)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Suedzucker : Südzucker pays EUR 0.20 dividend

0
07/18/2019

Mannheim, 18 July 2019

On 18 July 2019, shareholders at the annual general meeting of Südzucker AG voted in favor of the supervisory and...

Mannheim, 18 July 2019

On 18 July 2019, shareholders at the annual general meeting of Südzucker AG voted in favor of the supervisory and executive boards' recommendation to pay a dividend of EUR 0.20 (previous year: 0.45) per share. Based on 204.2 million issued shares in circulation, the total dividend
distribution will be EUR 41 (previous year: 92) million.

Südzucker AGMaximilianstraße 1068165 Mannheim

Disclaimer

Südzucker AG published this content on 18 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2019 14:34:03 UTC
