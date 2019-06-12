Log in
SUESS MICROTEC SE

SÜSS MicroTec SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

06/12/2019 | 12:05pm EDT

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: SÜSS MicroTec SE
12.06.2019 / 18:03
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: SÜSS MicroTec SE
Street: Schleissheimer Strasse 90
Postal code: 85748
City: Garching
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900C3KRUTSYDK7N87

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Janus Henderson Group plc
City of registered office, country: St. Helier, Jersey

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
06 Jun 2019

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 5.02 % 0 % 5.02 % 19,115,538
Previous notification 4.84 % 0 % 4.84 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A1K0235 0 959,804 0 % 5.02 %
Total 959,804 5.02 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
    Total %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
      Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Henderson Global Investors Limited % 5.02 % 5.02 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
07 Jun 2019


12.06.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SÜSS MicroTec SE
Schleissheimer Strasse 90
85748 Garching
Germany
Internet: www.suss.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

823601  12.06.2019 

© EQS 2019
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 205 M
EBIT 2019 15,1 M
Net income 2019 9,12 M
Finance 2019 33,4 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 19,85
P/E ratio 2020 12,78
EV / Sales 2019 0,73x
EV / Sales 2020 0,64x
Capitalization 183 M
Chart SUESS MICROTEC SE
Duration : Period :
SUESS MicroTec SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUESS MICROTEC SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 14,1 €
Spread / Average Target 48%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Franz Richter Chief Executive Officer
Stefan Reineck Chairman-Supervisory Board
Robert Leurs Chief Financial Officer
Jan Teichert Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gerhard Pegam Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUESS MICROTEC SE9.77%207
APPLIED MATERIALS33.61%36 302
DISCO CORPORATION37.92%4 979
NAURA TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO LTD--.--%4 340
ASM INTERNATIONAL53.48%3 294
BE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES NV19.33%1 798
