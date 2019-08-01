Log in
SUESS MICROTEC SE

(SMHN)
SÜSS MicroTec SE: Significant decline in EBIT in the first half year 2019 - Annual guidance 2019 unchanged

08/01/2019

SÜSS MicroTec SE / Key word(s): Half Year Results
SÜSS MicroTec SE: Significant decline in EBIT in the first half year 2019 - Annual guidance 2019 unchanged

01-Aug-2019 / 20:06 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SUSS MicroTec: Significant decline in EBIT in the first half year 2019 - Annual guidance 2019 unchanged

Garching, August 1, 2019- According to today's preliminary calculations, the Management Board of SUSS MicroTec SE expects EBIT for the first half year of 2019 to decline significantly. Due to an unfavorable sales mix in the second quarter, which led to the realization of predominantly low-margin sales, the gross profit margin for the first half year of 2019 is approx. 30 % and EBIT is negative at minus EUR 0.8 million. After an average gross profit margin of 34.4 % and an EBIT of EUR 2.1 million in the first quarter of 2019, the gross profit margin amounted to 25.5 % and EBIT to minus EUR 2.9 million in the second quarter of 2019. EBIT of EUR 8.4 million was achieved in the first half of the previous year.

Preliminary order intake in the first half year of 2019 was in line with expectations at around EUR 91.7 million (previous year: EUR 78.2 million) and preliminary sales at around EUR 94.1 million (previous year: EUR 94.2 million).

For full fiscal year 2019, the Management Board reiterates the guidance for sales in the range of EUR 200 - 215 million and for EBIT margin between 6.5 % and 8.0 %.

The company will publish the final figures for the second quarter of 2019 on August 7, 2019.

End of Ad Hoc Announcement

Contact:
SUSS MicroTec SE
Maximilian Fischer
Investor Relations
Schleissheimer Strasse 90
85748 Garching, Deutschland
Tel.: +49 89 32007-161
Fax: +49 (0)89 32007-451
Email: ir@suss.com

01-Aug-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Disclaimer

Süss MicroTec SE published this content on 01 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2019 23:44:01 UTC
