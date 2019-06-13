Icon News Greater Chalon agglomeration awards SUEZ group its public service contract for drinking water and wastewater management : worth a total of 115 million euros over 10 years

Log in
Greater Chalon agglomeration awards SUEZ group its public service contract for drinking water and wastewater management : worth a total of 115 million euros over 10 years

06/13/2019 | 06:19am EDT

SUEZ, a committed company to the region

Mindful of the importance of managing and protecting water as a resource, the Greater Chalon agglomeration was particularly attracted to the new digital tools to protect water quality and improve leak detection that were part of SUEZ Group's proposition. The 'VISIO' smart management centre in Dijon manages Greater Chalon's water and wastewater service in real time. Data from sensors placed all along the 1230km of network and at its 170 facilities (plants, boreholes, reservoirs, etc.) is analysed continuously, ensuring that maintenance work is planned and managed in an optimal way.

The new contracts will also step up the provision of local services to consumers. In addition to the customer service centre for water services in Chalon-sur-Saône, a second centre will be opening in the north of the agglomeration. Local employment will also benefit as thirteen new employees will be joining SUEZ on 1 July. The Group has also committed to creating a local diploma course in partnership with the Union des industries et métiers de la métallurgie (Union of Metallurgies Industries). This electromechanical training course specialised in the water business leads to a vocational baccalaureate in a sector that provides a great deal of opportunities.

Finally, SUEZ Group is also helping to implement Greater Chalon's Climate-Air-Energy plan by the achievement of carbon footprint assessments, a plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and the preservation of biodiversity on its facilities.

Disclaimer

Suez SA published this content on 13 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2019 10:18:03 UTC
