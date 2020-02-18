Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Suez    SEV   FR0010613471

SUEZ

(SEV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 02/18 02:08:48 pm
15.245 EUR   +0.73%
01:17pSUEZ : EU targets textiles, batteries and packaging in plan to halve waste by 2030
RE
02/07French energy group Engie ousts CEO Isabelle Kocher
RE
01/31SUEZ : Chairman of the Board of Directors of SUEZ
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Suez : EU targets textiles, batteries and packaging in plan to halve waste by 2030

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/18/2020 | 01:17pm EST
FILE PHOTO: A crane lifts scrap metal at Scholz scrap metal recycling plant in Espenhain

Recycling textiles, batteries and packaging will be the priority in a new plan to halve waste in the European Union by 2030, the head of the EU's "Green Deal" said on Tuesday.

Frans Timmermans, who is leading the EU's drive to become the first climate-neutral continent by 2050, told European lawmakers in Brussels that the share of materials recovered and recycled in the EU economy had to increase, or "by 2050 we would need three planets to sustain our consumption habits."

"It's not about forcing our citizens to go live in caves and eat grass, it's about ensuring a high level of comfort, of development in a new economy," said Timmermans, who is also vice-president of the European Commission, the EU's executive.

Under the new plan, the Commision will present initiatives aimed at prolonging the life of products such as electronic devices, and encourage consumers to seek repairs.

France has taken a lead with the adoption last month of its first anti-waste law. This will ban all disposable plastics by 2040, including packaging for household and skincare products, disposable cutlery in fast food restaurants, plastic tea bags and confetti. Bans for some items will start from January 2021.

Junior environment minister Brune Poirson told reporters in Brussels that the new French law would as a priority tighten regulation covering planned obsolescence in electronics and unsold stocks in the fashion industry.

France also became the first country in the world to commit to introducing filters on new washing machines from January 2025 to reduce the spread of plastic microfibers from synthetic clothing, which make up of a third of plastic particles that end up in waste waters and contribute to pollution in the oceans.

The European Commission is due to present its so-called circular economy plan for a less wasteful future on March 10, along with a new European industrial strategy.

(Reporting by Marine Strauss @StraussMarine; Editing by Mark Potter)

By Marine Strauss
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SUEZ 1.02% 15.29 Real-time Quote.12.24%
VINCI 0.38% 106.15 Real-time Quote.6.82%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SUEZ
01:17pSUEZ : EU targets textiles, batteries and packaging in plan to halve waste by 20..
RE
02/07French energy group Engie ousts CEO Isabelle Kocher
RE
01/31SUEZ : Chairman of the Board of Directors of SUEZ
PU
01/31SUEZ : General Company News
PU
01/31SUEZ : Vie de l'entreprise
PU
01/29U.K. Sails Out of EU's Orbit and Toward America's Embrace
DJ
01/17Djibouti Rejects Court Ruling to Hand Back Container Terminal
DJ
01/16Port of Los Angeles exec says U.S. tariff tiffs could be 'new normal'
RE
01/16SUEZ : General Company News
PU
01/16SUEZ : Vie de l'entreprise
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 17 846 M
EBIT 2019 1 378 M
Net income 2019 345 M
Debt 2019 9 938 M
Yield 2019 4,29%
P/E ratio 2019 28,1x
P/E ratio 2020 29,3x
EV / Sales2019 1,09x
EV / Sales2020 1,06x
Capitalization 9 457 M
Chart SUEZ
Duration : Period :
Suez Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUEZ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 13,42  €
Last Close Price 15,14  €
Spread / Highest target 3,07%
Spread / Average Target -11,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bertrand Camus Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Louis Chaussade Chairman
Jean-Marc Boursier Chief Operating Officer
Julian David Waldron Chief Financial Officer
Paul-Joël Derian Group Scientific & Technology Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUEZ12.24%10 246
WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC.14.34%27 374
UMICORE5.00%11 877
CHINA CONCH VENTURE HOLDINGS LIMITED13.25%8 933
PENNON GROUP PLC13.66%6 375
STERICYCLE1.05%5 876
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group