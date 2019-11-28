Suez : General Company News

Paris, November 28th 2019

Jean-Louis Chaussade confirms he will leave SUEZ Board in May 2020

At the SUEZ Board meeting held on November 27, Jean-Louis Chaussade, SUEZ Chairman, confirmed he will leave the Board at the Annual General Meeting to be held in May 2020.

The Board acknowledged this decision and commended Jean-Louis Chaussade's career and his 40 years of service to the Group.

Jean-Louis Chaussade will continue the fight for resources, promoting a circular economy, and more broadly, climate diplomacy.

During the Board meeting, Jean-Louis Chaussade commented: "I am proud of our Group's achievements. Bertrand Camus and his teams know they can count on my support and full commitment until next May."

