Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Suez    SEV   FR0010613471

SUEZ

(SEV)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Suez : Icon News ENGIE and SUEZ launch the first photovoltaic solar power park under their partnership to develop the energy transition in France

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/08/2019 | 11:58am EDT

Committed to boosting the energy transition of French regions, in March 2018, ENGIE and SUEZ agreed an ambitious partnership to develop photovoltaic solar power parks at around a hundred Recycling & Recovery waste storage facilities, representing a total potential of around 1 GWp.

Located at the heart of the Grands Moulins Ecocentre, the Drambon-Pontailler park is the first site completed after 1 year of development. With a power of 12 MWc, it will produce electricity equivalent to the annual consumption of 6,800 people, corresponding to almost a third of the population of the CAP Val de Saône canton. This 20 hectare facility, on a redeveloped waste storage site, consists of 27,500 modules and represents an investment of 10 million euros for ENGIE.

This project, overseen by the ENGIE Green subsidiary, has received support from the region, thanks to close and permanent dialogue between the partners and all local players. Continuing from the work on this park, studies are underway for a second plant, which could receive planning permission in 2019.

'This facility illustrates the formidable complementarities between ENGIE and SUEZ. It opens the way for many photovoltaic solar projects within ecocentres, in the interests of a zero carbon transition for the regions', states Gwenaelle Huet, CEO of France Renewable Energy for ENGIE.


Disclaimer

Suez SA published this content on 08 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2019 15:57:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SUEZ
11:58aSUEZ : Icon News ENGIE and SUEZ launch the first photovoltaic solar power park u..
PU
04/05SUEZ : Icon News 2018 reference document
PU
03/22SUEZ : Icon News SUEZ supports the Greater Bay area in China in its transition t..
PU
03/14SUEZ : Icon News SUEZ names Yuvbir Singh as CEO of Water Technologies & Solution..
PU
03/12SUEZ : Icon News SUEZ and MIP announce the signature of a preliminary joint-vent..
PU
01/11EUROPE : European shares gain in first week of 2019 but caution persists
RE
01/09ENGIE : Buys Suez's Nuclear Maintenance Activity
DJ
01/09SUEZ ENVIRONNEMENT : Icon News SUEZ wins two contracts in Southern Indian cities..
PU
2018SUEZ : Armed Forces contribute to upgrading deaf, dumb schools
AQ
2018SUEZ ENVIRONNEMENT : Icon News The Board of Directors of SUEZ appoints Bertrand ..
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 17 772 M
EBIT 2019 1 387 M
Net income 2019 373 M
Debt 2019 9 088 M
Yield 2019 5,36%
P/E ratio 2019 19,74
P/E ratio 2020 17,86
EV / Sales 2019 0,94x
EV / Sales 2020 0,92x
Capitalization 7 568 M
Chart SUEZ
Duration : Period :
Suez Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUEZ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 11,9 €
Spread / Average Target -1,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Louis Chaussade Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gérard Mestrallet Chairman
Jean-Marc Boursier Group Senior Executive Vice President-Finance
Paul-Joël Derian Group Scientific & Technology Director
Lorenz d'Este Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUEZ5.64%8 496
WASTE CONNECTIONS INC16.06%23 171
UMICORE20.91%11 645
CHINA CONCH VENTURE HOLDINGS LTD22.58%6 552
STERICYCLE57.86%5 207
BEIJING ORIGINWATER TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.--.--%4 619
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About