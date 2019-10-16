Suez : Icon News SUEZ and POINT.P, Saint-Gobain's subsidiary, join forces to facilitate the collection of building-site waste

Rolled out on POINT.P sites, these waste collection points enable customers - professionals and individuals - to deposit up to 11 different kinds of waste flows thus covering the vast majority of building-site waste. SUEZ and POINT.P guarantee the traceability of this waste, its recycling and recovery. To date, 11 POINT.P sites* have set up these waste collection points. By the end of the year, SUEZ and POINT.P will make an assessment of this pilot initiative and will determine together how to pursue this collaboration.

SUEZ teams share their waste sorting and recycling expertise, as well as they train all POINT.P teams so these ones can independently manage these new generation waste collection centres in their distribution sites.

