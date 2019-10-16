Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Suez    SEV   FR0010613471

SUEZ

(SEV)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Suez : Icon News SUEZ and POINT.P, Saint-Gobain's subsidiary, join forces to facilitate the collection of building-site waste

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/16/2019 | 06:38am EDT

Rolled out on POINT.P sites, these waste collection points enable customers - professionals and individuals - to deposit up to 11 different kinds of waste flows thus covering the vast majority of building-site waste. SUEZ and POINT.P guarantee the traceability of this waste, its recycling and recovery. To date, 11 POINT.P sites* have set up these waste collection points. By the end of the year, SUEZ and POINT.P will make an assessment of this pilot initiative and will determine together how to pursue this collaboration.

SUEZ teams share their waste sorting and recycling expertise, as well as they train all POINT.P teams so these ones can independently manage these new generation waste collection centres in their distribution sites.

Disclaimer

Suez SA published this content on 16 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2019 10:37:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SUEZ
06:38aSUEZ : Icon News SUEZ and POINT.P, Saint-Gobain's subsidiary, join forces to fac..
PU
10/14SUEZ : Icon News SUEZ wins the contract to manage the sewage treatment infrastru..
PU
10/10DRAX : Biomassfired Heating Plant Market May Set New Growth Story | EON, Dong En..
AQ
10/08SUEZ : Icon News SUEZ strenghthens its presence in Montreal by signing a new org..
PU
10/07SUEZ : Icon News SUEZ and its partners reach a major milestone in the waste mana..
PU
10/07SUEZ : Icon News SUEZ takes a minority share in Inflowmatix, further enhancing i..
PU
10/02WTO trade threats sink European stocks
RE
10/02VOLKSWAGEN : Partnerships and Hybrids: The New Standard In Logistics
AQ
10/02SHAPING SUEZ 2030 : Télécharger la présentation investisseurs (EN)
PU
10/02SUEZ : Icon News Shaping SUEZ 2030 - A comprehensive plan to become the global l..
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 17 824 M
EBIT 2019 1 434 M
Net income 2019 387 M
Debt 2019 9 709 M
Yield 2019 4,77%
P/E ratio 2019 23,5x
P/E ratio 2020 20,1x
EV / Sales2019 1,02x
EV / Sales2020 0,99x
Capitalization 8 418 M
Chart SUEZ
Duration : Period :
Suez Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUEZ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 12,85  €
Last Close Price 13,63  €
Spread / Highest target 14,5%
Spread / Average Target -5,71%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bertrand Camus Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Louis Chaussade Chairman
Jean-Marc Boursier Chief Operating Officer
Julian David Waldron Chief Financial Officer
Paul-Joël Derian Group Scientific & Technology Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUEZ18.17%9 290
WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC.23.23%24 120
UMICORE2.78%9 511
CHINA CONCH VENTURE HOLDINGS LIMITED31.40%7 029
PENNON GROUP PLC26.10%4 679
STERICYCLE38.95%4 645
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group