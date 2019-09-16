Log in
Suez : Icon News SUEZ recycles wastewater in Cap d'Agde (France)

09/16/2019

As of this past summer, six of the twenty-seven holes of the Cap d'Agde international golf course are being watered with treated wastewater instead of drinking water.

The plan will be fully operational in 2020. The golf course will water its lawns from May to September1 with treated wastewater. In total, eighteen of the twenty-seven holes will receive ultra-filtered water. Of the 300,000 m³ of water used every year for watering, over 75% comes from the Posidonia wastewater treatment plant, thereby saving 200,000 m3 of drinking water in the summer season.

Suez SA published this content on 16 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2019 17:06:09 UTC
