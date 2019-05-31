Suez : Icon News SUEZ supports Greater Manchester in its waste management services for an amount of over £1 billion

Log in
SUEZ

(SEV)
Suez : SUEZ supports Greater Manchester in its waste management services for an amount of over £1 billion

05/31/2019

Following a 18 months procurement process, Greater Manchester Combined Authority (GMCA) has chosen SUEZ for the management of 1.1 million tonnes of municipal waste from over 1 million households across 9 Greater Manchester districts (Bolton, Bury, Manchester, Oldham, Rochdale, Salford, Stockport, Tameside and Trafford). This contract will run for seven years, with an option to extend for a further three and then five years.The Group will support GMCA in its circular economy strategy as part of the '5 Year Environment Plan', increasing significantly recycling rates and diverting over 96% of municipal waste from landfill facilities.

The Group will operate 41 facilities over 24 sites, including 4 mechanical treatment and Rail Head reception facilities, 20 household waste recycling centres, 8 transfer loading stations, a thermal recovery plant and a materials recovery facility. The recycling centres will be optimized and will also recycle a wider range of items, including carpets and mattresses.

The Group will also contribute significantly to local community causes in Greater Manchester, as it has made over 50 commitments. As an example, it will be part of community projects, such as reuse initiatives that will benefit the Mayor's Homelessness Fund.

Cllr Allison Gwynne, Chair of the GMCA Waste and Recycling Committee, said, 'We are extremely pleased with the result of the procurement process and are confident that our new patnership with SUEZ will provide opportunities to enable us to increase recycling of household waste which is key to moving towards a more circular economy. This is another step towards making Greater Manchester one of the leading Green City regions in the UK.'

Suez SA published this content on 31 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2019 06:58:04 UTC
