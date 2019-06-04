Log in
Suez : Icon News SUEZ supports Thailand in recycling plastic waste

06/04/2019 | 04:15am EDT

Plastics recycling is a key market for SUEZ. Each year, the Group processes 400,000 tons of plastic waste in 9 specialist facilities in Europe and produces 150,000 tons of circular polymers. SUEZ is also among the founding members of the Alliance to End Plastic Waste, an international initiative launched in January 2019 to end plastic waste in the environment, especially in the ocean.

This new plant is part of the Group's development strategy in Southeast Asia, where it has been supporting regional countries in improving their drinking water, sanitation and waste management services in response to a rapidly growing population. Since 2017, SUEZ has won the contracts to build an industrial waste-to-energy plant in Thailand, extend the Medan drinking water production plant in Indonesia and enhancing sanitation services in Vietnam's southern province of Hau Giang.

Disclaimer

Suez SA published this content on 04 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2019 08:14:14 UTC
