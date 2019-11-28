Log in
PU
PU
PU
Suez : Vie de l'entreprise

11/28/2019 | 12:53pm EST

le 28/11/2019 à 18:09

Paris, November 28th 2019

Jean-Louis Chaussade confirms he will leave SUEZ Board in May 2020

At the SUEZ Board meeting held on November 27, Jean-Louis Chaussade, SUEZ Chairman, confirmed he will leave the Board at the Annual General Meeting to be held in May 2020.

The Board acknowledged this decision and commended Jean-Louis Chaussade's career and his 40 years of service to the Group.

Jean-Louis Chaussade will continue the fight for resources, promoting a circular economy, and more broadly, climate diplomacy.

During the Board meeting, Jean-Louis Chaussade commented: "I am proud of our Group's achievements. Bertrand Camus and his teams know they can count on my support and full commitment until next May."

Media contact:

SUEZ

Isabelle Herrier-Naufle +33 (0)1 58 81 55 62 Isabelle.herrier.naufle@suez.com

SUEZ

With 90 000 people on the five continents, SUEZ is a world leader in smart and sustainable resource management. We provide water and waste management solutions that enable cities and industries optimize their resource management and strengthen their environmental and economic performances, in line with regulatory standards. With the full potential of digital technologies and innovative solutions, the Group treats over 45 million tons of waste a year, produces 4.4 million tons of secondary raw materials and

7.7 TWh of local renewable energy. It also secures water resources, delivering wastewater treatment services to 66 million people and reusing 1.1 billion m3 of wastewater. SUEZ generated total revenues of 17.3 billion euros in 2018.

Find out more about SUEZ Group on the website & on social media

WorldReginfo - 63da41af-1352-444f-ba1c-3a75c437ea93

Disclaimer

Suez SA published this content on 28 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2019 17:52:04 UTC
