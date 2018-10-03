Log in
SUEZ CEMENT (SUCE/CA)
Suez Cement : SCGC celebrates safety and health week

10/03/2018 | 10:58am CEST

Within the framework of celebrating the safety and health week, which is organized on an annual basis in the fourth week of September, the Suez Cement Group of Companies (SCGC) organized several activities in all plants with the aim of promoting employees' awareness of safety and keenness on work in accordance with the international standards of safety inside the labor environment.

This year's celebration comes amid numerous achievements succeeded to be realized by SCGC in the safety and health field topped by adding a new year without lost time injuries for workers or contractors in El-Minya cement plant and the Head Office, where this is almost the eighth year for Minya cement plant and the second year for the Head Office.

Moreover, the Suez plant witnessed the opening of occupational safety and health directives hall. This hall were established with the aim of spreading and raising awareness of the occupational safety and health among contractors, employees and visitors.

The celebration included several activities and competitions such as tours by the managers and the competition of 'a question and immediate award' in the labor locations. The employees participated in several activities including inspection safety tours with the aim of promoting commitment to safety as part of their personal responsibility to be followed in their daily life. Also, the names of winners in the safety competition were announced.

SCGC Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mr. Jose Maria said that the company's international strategy pays due attention to spreading the culture of safety among its employees as one of the main pillars of the labor system in the company. He added that the 'Safety Week' is one of the most important activities and occasions on the company's agenda.

Mr. Jose Maria added that this celebration aims at raising awareness of the safety and health issues through fun and educational activities including competitions, workshops and valuable awards.

For his part, Head of Occupational Safety and Health Sector, Eng. Mohamed Shoa'ala stressed importance of urging employees to benefit from the company's resources of safety in the labor environment, the matter which will contribute in creating more safe environment through adopting a model of 'safe labor…better health'. He added that this way is more effective to raising awareness, solve problems of safety in labor and contribute in avoiding occurrence of injuries or deaths.

Shoa'ala said that this model encourages employees to shoulder responsibility and act quickly in face of safety-related risks.

Disclaimer

Suez Cement Company SAE published this content on 03 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2018 08:57:05 UTC
