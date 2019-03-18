Log in
Suez Cement : German ambassador visit SCGC's Kattameya plant

03/18/2019 | 12:10pm EDT

The German Ambassador to Egypt Julius George Luy and Deputy Head of the Economic Section in the German Embassy Mrs. Ursula Thrän-Lardi paid an inspection visit to Kattameya plant, a subsidiary of Suez Cement Group of Company (SCGC).
Upon arrival to the plant, Ambassador Luy and Mrs. Ursula were welcomed by SCGC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Jose Maria Magrina, Head of SCGC Technical Director- Salem Sousou, Head of SCGC Financial Sector- Ali Ihsan kucukoglu, Head of SCGC Commercial Director - Mohamed Hegazy and Head of SCGC Safety & Health Director Mohamed Sho'ala.
Following a detailed presentation about the company, the guests started an inspection tour in the plant to know the cement manufacturing process in Egypt..
The visit of Ambassador Luy came within the framework of communication with SCGC as one of the largest German investments in Egypt where HeidelbergCement Group a main shareholder in SCGC. It also aimed at realizing the obstacles in face of cement industry and how it can be solved.
During the visit, Ambassador Luy praised the Group's commitment to the environment and safety of employees.
Ambassador Luy admired the technological development he witnessed inside the central control room and wastes treatment station, which contributes in getting rid of wastes in scientific and safe methods through being used in manufacturing, the matter which contributes in achieving the sustainable development goals.
The German ambassador praised the historical relations binding Egypt and Germany closely.

Disclaimer

Suez Cement Company SAE published this content on 18 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2019 16:09:06 UTC
