SUEZ CEMENT COMPANY

(SUCE)
Suez Cement : Uncontrolled and indiscriminately water dumps in the dessert of New Cairo wastewater treatment station create a lake that collapses and destroys Kattameya plant limestone belt

03/18/2019 | 12:10pm EDT

Suez Cement's Kattameya plant was seriously affected by the collapse of a soil barrier around one of the waste water treatment lakes of a treatment station that serves New Cairo and is located on Cairo-Ain Sokhna road.
The incident caused flooding of 1.5 million cubic meters of treated water which would have been reused instead of bumping it into the desert, given the necessity to rationalize water consumption due to the shortage in water resources.

This water have reached the boarders of Kattameya Plant causing damage to part of the limestone belt (around 350 meters), as it was removed from its base with its engines 'the matter which threatening the productive operation'. Moreover, power cables were cut and light posts were damaged, and the asphalt road was cut and demolished as it sank in the water.

We were lucky that no human losses occurred, since no workers were present in that location at that time which would have put their lives at risk.
The preliminary estimate for the losses occurred, and the material loss is estimated at EGP 10 Ml. And to reserve its rights, a Police report was filled in this regard.

Worth mentioning that, Suez Cement had previously made several risk assessments, correspondences and complaints regarding this issue since 2010, which resulted in the wastewater treatment station building soil barriers, but apparently it didn't suffice for the purpose it was built for.


Disclaimer

Suez Cement Company SAE published this content on 18 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2019 16:09:06 UTC
