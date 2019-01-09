Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Suez Environnement    SEV   FR0010613471

SUEZ ENVIRONNEMENT (SEV)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Suez Environnement : Icon News SUEZ wins two contracts in Southern Indian cities to implement 24x7 water supply

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/09/2019 | 07:29am EST

The contracts are part of the Investment Program launched in 2014 by the Government of India and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to implement 24x7 drinking water supply in cities of Karnataka State. These cities, including Udupi and Puttur, have seen remarkable population growth in recent times, which has led to increasing needs for drinking water and treatment infrastructure.

In Udupi, SUEZ will be responsible for the rehabilitation of the existing water production plant and the upgrade and rehabilitation of existing distribution networks and house service connections. These works phase will last 4 years and will be followed by an eight-year period of Operation & Maintenance of the infrastructure to ensure 24/7 drinking water supply to the inhabitants of Udupi.

In Puttur, SUEZ will rehabilitate the drinking water distribution system (pump station, reservoirs, network, House Service Connections, meters, valves, etc). The 3-year construction phase will be followed by a nine-year period of Operation and Maintenance of the water infrastructure.

The objectives of both the projects are to improve services for the customers through various initiatives including customers care centers, 24/7 call centers, online facilitation of payments, etc.

Disclaimer

Suez SA published this content on 09 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2019 12:28:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SUEZ ENVIRONNEMENT
07:29aSUEZ ENVIRONNEMENT : Icon News SUEZ wins two contracts in Southern Indian cities..
PU
2018SUEZ : Armed Forces contribute to upgrading deaf, dumb schools
AQ
2018SUEZ ENVIRONNEMENT : Icon News The Board of Directors of SUEZ appoints Bertrand ..
PU
2018GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Facebook, Juul, Airbus, B&O, AB inBev
2018SUEZ : Sisi inspects development projects in Galala plateau
AQ
2018SUEZ : Canal Authority breaks new record
AQ
2018SUEZ ENVIRONNEMENT : Icon News SUEZ reinvents urban cleaning services to make ou..
PU
2018ICON NEWS TOULOUSE MÉTROPOLE : SUEZ wins wastewater public service contract
PU
2018SUEZ : UK military denies building permanent base in Kuwait
AQ
2018SUEZ ENVIRONNEMENT : Icon News On the occasion of COP24, SUEZ and EIT Climate-KI..
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 17 384 M
EBIT 2018 1 295 M
Net income 2018 322 M
Debt 2018 8 609 M
Yield 2018 5,56%
P/E ratio 2018 21,03
P/E ratio 2019 17,15
EV / Sales 2018 0,90x
EV / Sales 2019 0,86x
Capitalization 7 064 M
Chart SUEZ ENVIRONNEMENT
Duration : Period :
Suez Environnement Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUEZ ENVIRONNEMENT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 12,9 €
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Louis Chaussade Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gérard Mestrallet Chairman
Jean-Marc Boursier Group Senior Executive Vice President-Finance
Paul-Joël Derian Group Scientific & Technology Director
Lorenz d'Este Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUEZ ENVIRONNEMENT1.47%8 096
WASTE CONNECTIONS INC-1.13%19 684
UMICORE4.13%9 855
BEIJING ORIGINWATER TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.--.--%3 709
STERICYCLE3.84%3 452
CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT LTD2.10%2 483
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.