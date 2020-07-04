Log in
Egypt's Suez Canal revenues in FY 19/20 fall to $5.72 bln - statement

07/04/2020 | 07:29am EDT
A cargo ship is seen crossing through the New Suez Canal

Egypt's Suez Canal revenues fell to $5.72 billion in the 2019/20 financial year from $5.75 billion in the year prior, the canal authority said on Saturday.

The canal is the fastest shipping route between Europe and Asia and one of the Egyptian government's main sources of foreign currency.

Revenues fell by 9.6% year-on-year in May alone, due to the impact of the coronavirus on global trade movement, Osama Rabie, chairman of the canal authority said in June.

(Reporting by Youssry Ahmed and Momen Saeed Atallah; Writing by Nadine Awadalla, Editing by William Maclean)

Financials
Sales 2020 17 024 M 19 149 M 19 149 M
Net income 2020 -95,6 M -108 M -108 M
Net Debt 2020 10 064 M 11 320 M 11 320 M
P/E ratio 2020 -30,2x
Yield 2020 5,46%
Capitalization 6 579 M 7 397 M 7 401 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,98x
Nbr of Employees 81 318
Free-Float 52,9%
Chart SUEZ SA
Duration : Period :
Suez SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUEZ SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 10,88 €
Last Close Price 10,53 €
Spread / Highest target 28,2%
Spread / Average Target 3,34%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bertrand Camus Chief Executive Officer
Philippe Varin Chairman
Jean-Marc Boursier Chief Operating Officer
Julian David Waldron Chief Financial Officer
Paul-Joël Derian Group Scientific & Technology Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUEZ SA-21.91%7 397
WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC.1.76%24 281
CHINA CONCH VENTURE HOLDINGS LIMITED2.06%8 081
PENNON GROUP PLC7.51%5 777
STERICYCLE-13.02%5 074
BEIJING ORIGINWATER TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.11.71%3 778
