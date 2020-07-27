Icon News SUEZ wins a new industrial contract in China: construction and operation of a hazardous waste management facility in Huaibei City

Paris, 27th July 2020

SUEZ WINS A NEW INDUSTRIAL CONTRACT IN CHINA:

CONSTRUCTION AND OPERATION OF A HAZARDOUS WASTE MANAGEMENT FACILITY

IN HUAIBEI CITY

In China, SUEZ1 has signed an agreement with the Authorities of Huaibei City2, in Anhui Province, to build and operate a facility specialized in industrial hazardous waste management. Bringing sustainable solutions supportive to the local circular economy, this project will ensure the effective treatment of industrial waste, protecting the environment while fostering economic and social development. The contract will represent a revenue of c. €700 million over 30 years. Construction is scheduled to start in the second half of 2020. The completion and commissioning are expected by the end of 2021.

With greater demand coupled with the complexity in managing hazardous waste, Huaibei and surrounding cities are looking for the construction of local facilities with a centralized waste management. SUEZ and its partner have established a new joint venture3, to invest, build and operate Huaibei's first integrated industrial hazardous waste management facility to provide services for companies in the area. Located in the "New Coal Chemical Synthetic Material" industrial complex, the facility will rely on a treatment and Energy from Waste unit with a 30,000 tons annual capacity and a storage centre with similar capacity, compliant with the highest standards.

The energy recovery system will recover and produce 85,000 tons of steam per year, which will be supplied to the industrial customers in the area while mitigating greenhouse gas emissions. The storage centre will be used for non-incinerable hazardous waste.

Song Yuxian, Director of the Administrative Board of the Anhui (Huaibei) New Coal Chemical Synthetic Material Base, said, "We are now accelerating industrial transformation and upgrade to align our activities with green, low-carbon,circular, energy-savingand environmentally-friendlyrequirements. We hope that the new JV will connect SUEZ's environmental success stories around the world to not only enable safe and environmentally- friendly disposal of hazardous waste, but also to ensure environmental wellbeing and human health and a greener and more livable planet."

"We are proud to support the authorities of Huaibei in this ambitious project and thus participate in the development of a sustainable economy of Anhui province. This new reference demonstrates SUEZ's expertise on Hazardous Waste activity and our ambition to develop selectively this activity outside Europe. In line with Shaping SUEZ 2030 vision which aims to support local authorities and industries for combining economic with environmental excellence, this new partnership will help industries in the management of hazardous waste but will also improve their performance", concluded Ana Giros, Senior Executive Vice President of SUEZ in charge of the APAC (Asia, Australia and India) and AMECA (Africa, Middle East, Central Asia) Regions and Industrial Key Accounts.