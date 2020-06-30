Utilities Up, But Not By Much, Amid Cyclical Bias -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers rose, but not by as much as the broad market, amid cyclical bias.

French water utility Suez said activity in June significantly improved but it expects revenue to decline and one-off costs in the first half of the year.

Carbon emissions from the U.S. power sector are expected to decline by between 175 million to 320 million metric tons in 2020 from 2019 levels as the continuing Covid-19 pandemic keeps people at home, said credit-ratings agency Moody's Investors Service.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com