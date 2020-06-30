Log in
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 06/30 03:59:58 pm
10.473 EUR   +0.36%
12:29pICON NEWS BUSINESS UPDATE : comments on exit and rebounds
PU
06/26Grounded jets sit out coronavirus pandemic in Pyrenees
RE
06/21CN Rail sees eastern network revival on supply chain diversity, ports
RE
Utilities Up, But Not By Much, Amid Cyclical Bias -- Utilities Roundup

06/30/2020 | 05:33pm EDT

Shares of power producers rose, but not by as much as the broad market, amid cyclical bias.

French water utility Suez said activity in June significantly improved but it expects revenue to decline and one-off costs in the first half of the year.

Carbon emissions from the U.S. power sector are expected to decline by between 175 million to 320 million metric tons in 2020 from 2019 levels as the continuing Covid-19 pandemic keeps people at home, said credit-ratings agency Moody's Investors Service. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Financials
Sales 2020 17 054 M 19 149 M 19 149 M
Net income 2020 -13,2 M -14,8 M -14,8 M
Net Debt 2020 10 001 M 11 230 M 11 230 M
P/E ratio 2020 -62,1x
Yield 2020 5,60%
Capitalization 6 520 M 7 337 M 7 321 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,97x
Nbr of Employees 81 318
Free-Float 52,9%
Technical analysis trends SUEZ SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 10,83 €
Last Close Price 10,44 €
Spread / Highest target 24,6%
Spread / Average Target 3,74%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bertrand Camus Chief Executive Officer
Philippe Varin Chairman
Jean-Marc Boursier Chief Operating Officer
Julian David Waldron Chief Financial Officer
Paul-Joël Derian Group Scientific & Technology Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUEZ SA-22.62%7 333
WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC.1.30%24 170
CHINA CONCH VENTURE HOLDINGS LIMITED-3.82%7 626
PENNON GROUP PLC10.39%5 837
STERICYCLE-13.40%5 052
BEIJING ORIGINWATER TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.6.84%3 584
