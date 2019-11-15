Log in
LONDON SUGAR
French sugar group Tereos posts fresh loss on low prices

11/15/2019 | 03:58am EST
The Tereos logo is displayed at a sugar beet processing plant in Chevrieres

French sugar group Tereos posted a loss of 21 million euros (£18 million) in the first half of 2019/2020, mainly hurt by low global and European sugar prices, but said the second quarter had improved on the year.

Tereos, among the world's largest sugar makers, reported a net loss of 96 million euros in the year earlier period as global sugar prices fell amid heavy oversupply.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell to 111 million euros in the six months to Sept. 30 versus 143 million in the first half of 2018/19, it said.

"As expected, the first half of the year continued to be impacted by the low cycle and drought conditions that marked the 2018/19 campaign, particularly in Europe," Tereos Chief Executive Alexis Duval said in a statement.

Tereos said that although EBITDA had fallen in the first half, it increased 31% in the second quarter compared to the previous year, in what it called a turning point.

Tereos' sales in the first half were virtually stable year-on-year at 2.1 billion euros, it said.

Net debt stood at 2.73 billion euros at the end of September 2019, compared with 2.33 billion a year earlier.

(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; Editing by Gus Trompiz and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

Chart LONDON SUGAR
Duration : Period :
London Sugar Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LONDON SUGAR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
