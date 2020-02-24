Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  London Sugar       

LONDON SUGAR
SummaryChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

Kenya pledges to follow through on sugar factory privatisations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/24/2020 | 10:17am EST
FILE PHOTO: A worker weighs and packs bags of sugar at the Mumias sugar factory in western Kenya

Kenya will privatise sugar factories and impose an additional tax as it tries to revive the industry, President Uhuru Kenyatta's office said on Monday.

Industry experts count the high cost of production and poorly funded government factories with aging machinery among the problems facing the East African nation's sugar industry.

The government will act on all of the recommendations made by a task force formed to focus on reviving the sector, Kenyatta's office said in a statement.

The task force recommended reintroducing a levy.

"The sugar levy will be charged on consumers so as to raise the revenue needed to assist farmers to develop their sugarcane crop," Kenyatta's office said, without providing details on the levy.

The task force also recommended changes to sugar import rules, it said, without elaborating.

The government's latest attempt to privatise was in 2015, when it announced plans to sell shares in five companies it owns. Two of these are in receivership.

The effort failed, after a court case challenged the manner in which the government's Privatization Commission planned to do it, prompting the commission to restart the process and involve more parties such as regional county governments.

The 2017 formation of the task force that handed its report to Kenyatta on Monday was partly driven by 2015's failed privatisation.

Kenya produced 485,498 tonnes of sugar in 2018, up from 377,126 tonnes a year earlier, data from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics show.

The country consumes 870,000 tonnes of sugar annually.

It relies on duty-free imports from the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) trade bloc to cover its annual deficit.

(Reporting by George Obulutsa; editing by Maggie Fick and Jason Neely)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -2.15% 517.78 Delayed Quote.-1.68%
LONDON SUGAR -0.26% 420.1 End-of-day quote.16.79%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -2.31% 162.04 Delayed Quote.-3.79%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on LONDON SUGAR
10:17aKenya pledges to follow through on sugar factory privatisations
RE
05:45aPEPSICO : Glass, Once the King of Packaging, Seeks a Comeback
DJ
05:18aPrimark owner warns coronavirus threatens clothing supplies
RE
05:16aCambodian PM offers tax breaks to factories hit by coronavirus, EU tariff los..
RE
04:56aPrimark owner warns coronavirus threatens clothing supplies
RE
04:10aASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS : AB Foods's Chinese Operations Hit by Coronavirus But ..
DJ
02:52aASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS : AB Foods Expects 1st Half Fiscal Year 2020 Group Sale..
DJ
02/23PepsiCo to Buy Chinese Online Snack Company for $705 Million
DJ
02/21Nestle's Purina to Invest $140 Million in Iowa Pet-Food Plant Expansion
DJ
02/21COCA COLA : Warns of 1Q Coronavirus Hit But Backs Full-Year Guidance
DJ
More news
Chart LONDON SUGAR
Duration : Period :
London Sugar Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LONDON SUGAR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group