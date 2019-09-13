Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  Sugarmade Inc    SGMD

SUGARMADE INC

(SGMD)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sugarmade Inc. Featured in Broadcast Discussing Impact of Kentucky's Hemp Boom

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/13/2019 | 08:31am EDT

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CannabisNewsAudio – Sugarmade Inc. (OTC:SGMD)  announces the availability of an audio press release broadcast titled, “Hemp Set to Overtake Tobacco in Kentucky Amid Boom for Growers, Suppliers,” and produced by NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”).

To hear the CannabisNewsAudio version, visit: http://cnw.fm/FPq1f

To read the full editorial, visit: http://cnw.fm/r34IT

Hemp may be taking the first steps to overtake tobacco as a leading industry in Kentucky. During the 19th Century, Kentucky was the largest producer of hemp in the United States, producing three-quarters of the nation’s hemp fiber. As hemp production went into decline following the First World War, tobacco took its place as a major cash crop for the state. However, tobacco now faces challenges of its own. With hemp production made legal on a federal level for the first time in nearly half a century, Kentucky has once again emerged as the country’s leading manufacturer.

Kentucky has become a go-to state for companies with an  interest in hemp, such as Sugarmade Inc. (OTC:SGMD). Sugarmade entered the hemp space as a supplier of hydroponic equipment. Hydroponics are essential to the hemp market. While some hemp is grown outdoors, much is grown indoors, where greater control can be asserted over growing conditions. Hydroponic systems are used for this indoor agriculture, and Sugarmade supplies some of the best available systems available. In addition, the company is looking forward, exploring the use of artificial intelligence to monitor crops and ensure the best growth.

About Sugarmade Inc.

Sugarmade Inc. is a product and brand marketing company investing in products and brands with disruptive potential. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.Sugarmade.com.

About CannabisNewsWire (CNW)

CannabisNewsWire (“CNW”) is a specialized information service that (1) aggregates cannabis news, (2) provides CannabisNewsBreaks that quickly updates investors in the space, (3) enhances corporate press releases, (4) helps companies with distribution and optimization of social media, and (5) delivers comprehensive corporate communication solutions. CNW is uniquely positioned in the cannabis market with a strong team of journalists and writers who can help private and public companies reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public through our ever-growing dissemination network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets. CNW is bringing unparalleled visibility, recognition and content to the cannabis industry.

For more information please visit https://www.CannabisNewsWire.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CannabisNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by CNW, wherever published or re-published: http://CNW.fm/Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Corporate Communications:

CannabisNewsWire (CNW)
Denver, Colorado 
www.CannabisNewsWire.com
303.498.7722 Office


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SUGARMADE INC
08:31aSugarmade Inc. Featured in Broadcast Discussing Impact of Kentucky's Hemp Boo..
GL
09/12SUGARMADE INC. : Featured in CNW Publication Discussing Hemp as Kentucky's Top C..
AQ
08/30Sugarmade Inc. Featured in Broadcast Discussing Influence of Upcoming Legisla..
GL
08/29Sugarmade Inc. Featured in Publication Discussing California's Impact on Hemp..
GL
08/26Sugarmade Inc. Featured in Broadcast Discussing Market Growth of Hemp Sector
GL
08/23Sugarmade Inc. Featured in CannabisNewsWire Publication Discussing Huge Impac..
GL
08/13SUGARMADE : CEO Expects Golden State Hemp Legislation to Benefit the Industry &n..
AQ
08/08SUGARMADE, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
08/01Sugarmade Inc. Featured in Broadcast Discussing Kentucky as Hemp Hot Spot
GL
07/31Sugarmade Inc. Featured in CannabisNewsWire Publication Discussing Soaring In..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capitalization 12,4 M
Chart SUGARMADE INC
Duration : Period :
Sugarmade Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,02  $
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jimmy Chan Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, CFO & Secretary
Chen Long Tan Director & Chief Technology Officer
Giovanni Pierce Head-Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUGARMADE INC-82.90%12
UPM-KYMMENE18.83%15 502
STORA ENSO OYJ12.59%10 180
SVENSKA CELLULOSA29.57%6 510
EMPRESAS CMPC--.--%6 159
OJI HOLDINGS CORP-6.99%4 756
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group