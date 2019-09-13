Sugarmade Inc. Featured in Broadcast Discussing Impact of Kentucky's Hemp Boom

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CannabisNewsAudio – Sugarmade Inc. (OTC:SGMD) announces the availability of an audio press release broadcast titled, “Hemp Set to Overtake Tobacco in Kentucky Amid Boom for Growers, Suppliers,” and produced by NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”).

To hear the CannabisNewsAudio version, visit: http://cnw.fm/FPq1f

To read the full editorial, visit: http://cnw.fm/r34IT

Hemp may be taking the first steps to overtake tobacco as a leading industry in Kentucky. During the 19th Century, Kentucky was the largest producer of hemp in the United States, producing three-quarters of the nation’s hemp fiber. As hemp production went into decline following the First World War, tobacco took its place as a major cash crop for the state. However, tobacco now faces challenges of its own. With hemp production made legal on a federal level for the first time in nearly half a century, Kentucky has once again emerged as the country’s leading manufacturer. Kentucky has become a go-to state for companies with an interest in hemp, such as Sugarmade Inc. (OTC:SGMD) . Sugarmade entered the hemp space as a supplier of hydroponic equipment. Hydroponics are essential to the hemp market. While some hemp is grown outdoors, much is grown indoors, where greater control can be asserted over growing conditions. Hydroponic systems are used for this indoor agriculture, and Sugarmade supplies some of the best available systems available. In addition, the company is looking forward, exploring the use of artificial intelligence to monitor crops and ensure the best growth .

About Sugarmade Inc.

Sugarmade Inc. is a product and brand marketing company investing in products and brands with disruptive potential. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.Sugarmade.com .

About CannabisNewsWire (CNW)

CannabisNewsWire (“CNW”) is a specialized information service that (1) aggregates cannabis news, (2) provides CannabisNewsBreaks that quickly updates investors in the space, (3) enhances corporate press releases, (4) helps companies with distribution and optimization of social media, and (5) delivers comprehensive corporate communication solutions. CNW is uniquely positioned in the cannabis market with a strong team of journalists and writers who can help private and public companies reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public through our ever-growing dissemination network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets. CNW is bringing unparalleled visibility, recognition and content to the cannabis industry.

For more information please visit https://www.CannabisNewsWire.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CannabisNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by CNW, wherever published or re-published: http://CNW.fm/Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Corporate Communications: