SUGARMADE INC

SUGARMADE INC

(SGMD)
Sugarmade Inc. Featured in CannabisNewsAudio Publication on Booming Hemp Production Demands Hydroponic Supplies

04/05/2019 | 09:05am EDT

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 5, 2019) - Sugarmade Inc. (OTCQB:SGMD) announces the availability of a CannabisNewsAudio Publication titled, "Hemp Market Drives Hydroponics Growth."

To hear the CannabisNewsAudio version, visit: http://cnw.fm/YPs6l

To read the full editorial, visit: http://cnw.fm/tX89e

Approximately 16,000 acres of hemp were planted in Kentucky last year, and this is expected to nearly triple to 42,000 acres in 2019. The state has already received five times more applications to grow hemp this year than last. Sugarmade is catering to this boom through a supply agreement with Kentucky-based Hempistry Inc., which will help Hempistry achieve the nearly tenfold increase in hemp growing it has planned this year.

Sugarmade is also developing strong distribution channels in California, one of the first states to change its laws and embrace the rise of hemp. California's large population and positive attitude towards CBD and hemp makes it another prime target for expansion.

About Sugarmade Inc.

Sugarmade Inc. is a product and brand marketing company investing in products and brands with disruptive potential. For more information, visit the company's website at www.Sugarmade.com.

About CannabisNewsWire (CNW)

CannabisNewsWire ("CNW") is a specialized information service that (1) aggregates cannabis news, (2) provides CannabisNewsBreaks that quickly updates investors in the space, (3) enhances corporate press releases, (4) helps companies with distribution and optimization of social media, and (5) delivers comprehensive corporate communication solutions. CNW is uniquely positioned in the cannabis market with a strong team of journalists and writers who can help private and public companies reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public through our ever-growing dissemination network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets. CNW is bringing unparalleled visibility, recognition and content to the cannabis industry.

For more information please visit https://www.CannabisNewsWire.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CannabisNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by CNW, wherever published or re-published: http://CNW.fm/Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Corporate Communications:

CannabisNewsWire (CNW) 
Denver, Colorado 
www.CannabisNewsWire.com 
303.498.7722 Office 
Editor@CannabisNewsWire.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/43906


© Newsfilecorp 2019
