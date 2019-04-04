Log in
Sugarmade Inc. Featured in CannabisNewsWire Publication Discussing Surge in Hemp Production

04/04/2019 | 08:35am EDT

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 4, 2019) - Sugarmade, Inc. (OTCQB: SGMD) today announces its placement in an editorial published by CannabisNewsWire ("CNW"), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities in the cannabis industry.

To view the full publication, titled, "Hemp Boom Leads to Cultivation Supply Shortages," please visit: http://cnw.fm/In8IB

December 2018 saw the passing of the 2018 U.S. Farm Bill and with it the legalization of hemp cultivation in the United States. While the crop had previously been cultivated on test sites and through state-level laws, this was the first time in a century that this once-important cash crop was officially allowed by the U.S. government again. The move has created a whole new playing field, thrusting Sugarmade Inc. (OTCQB: SGMD) into the spotlight.

Sugarmade is a hydroponics supply company catering to the hemp market. As such, it has seen an extraordinary few years of growth. Even before the Farm Bill, the hemp industry had been growing. CBD, an active ingredient extracted from hemp, has become an incredibly popular product in the last few years. The plant is used in foods, oils, vaping fluid, drinks and health treatments. Research indicating its potential to support health and well-being has fueled consumer interest. The existing producers of hemp have seen profits soar, and now that the floodgates have opened, other businesses are rushing to get in on the act.

About Sugarmade Inc.

Sugarmade Inc. is a product and brand marketing company investing in products and brands with disruptive potential. For more information, visit the company's website at www.Sugarmade.com.

About CannabisNewsWire (CNW)

CannabisNewsWire ("CNW") is a specialized information service that (1) aggregates cannabis news, (2) provides CannabisNewsBreaks that quickly updates investors in the space, (3) enhances corporate press releases, (4) helps companies with distribution and optimization of social media, and (5) delivers comprehensive corporate communication solutions. CNW is uniquely positioned in the cannabis market with a strong team of journalists and writers who can help private and public companies reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public through our ever-growing dissemination network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets. CNW is bringing unparalleled visibility, recognition and content to the cannabis industry.

For more information please visit https://www.CannabisNewsWire.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CannabisNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by CNW, wherever published or re-published: http://CNW.fm/Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Corporate Communications:

CannabisNewsWire (CNW) 
Denver, Colorado 
www.CannabisNewsWire.com 
303.498.7722 Office 
Editor@CannabisNewsWire.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/43882


© Newsfilecorp 2019
