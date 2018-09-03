SUGI : Notice Regarding the Result of the Acquisition of Treasury Stock

September 3, 2018

Company name: Sugi Holdings Co., Ltd.

Representative: Eiichi Sakakibara,

Representative Director & President

Stock code: 7649, 1st Section of Tokyo Stock Exchange and Nagoya Stock Exchange

Contact: Toshiyuki Hirai, General Manager,

Finance & Accounting Department

Tel: 0562-45-2740

Notice Regarding the Result of the Acquisition of Treasury Stock (Acquisition of treasury stock under the provisions of the Articles of Incorporation pursuant to the provisions of Article 459, paragraph 1 of the

Companies Act)

Sugi Holdings Co., Ltd. hereby announces the implementation of the acquisition of treasury stock in accordance with the provisions of the Articles of Incorporation pursuant to the provisions of Article 459, paragraph 1 of the Companies Act that was decided at the Board of Directors meeting held on April 16, 2018.

1. Class of shares acquired Common shares 2. Acquisition period August 1, 2018 to August 31, 2018 (execution basis) 3. Total number of shares acquired 455,400 shares 4. Total acquisition cost 2,672,792,000 yen 5. Acquisition method Acquisition in the open market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (For reference)

1. Resolution of the Board of Directors meeting held on April 16, 2018

(1) Class of shares to be acquired Common shares

(2) Total number of shares that 1,500,000 shares (upper limit)

can be acquired (Ratio to total number of shares issued [excluding treasury stock]: 2.37%) (3) Total acquisition cost 10,000,000,000 yen (upper limit) (4) Acquisition period Apr. 23, 2018 to Oct. 31, 2018

2. Cumulative total of treasury stock acquired in accordance with the resolution of the Board of Directors meeting above (as of August 31, 2018; execution basis)

(1) Total number of shares 1,437,700 shares acquired

(2)Total acquisition cost

8,906,090,975 yen