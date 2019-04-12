Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Sul America SA    SULA11   BRSULACDAM12

SUL AMERICA SA

(SULA11)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo - 04/12
32.06 BRL   +0.79%
06:58pSUL AMERICA : Material Fact - 6th Debenture Issuance
PU
03/29SUL AMERICA SA : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
03/28SUL AMERICA : Final Voting Map - AGM
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Sul America : Material Fact - 6th Debenture Issuance

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/12/2019 | 06:58pm EDT

SUL AMÉRICA S.A.

National Registry of Corporate Taxpayers' (CNPJ) 29.978.814/0001-87

Number of Corporate Registry Identification (NIRE) 3330003299-1

Publicly Held Company with Authorized Share Capital

Publicly held company registration number 02112-1

MATERIAL FACT

SUL AMÉRICA S.A. (B3: SULA11) ("Company"), in compliance with the provisions of paragraph 4th of article 157 of the Law No. 6,404/76, as amended ("Law No. 6,404/76") and of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission ("Comissão de Valores Mobiliários" or "CVM") Rule No. 358/2002, as amended, informs its shareholders and the market in general that on this date the Company's Board of Directors approved its sixth (6th) issuance of simple, non-convertible, unsecured debentures in a single series ("Issuance" and "Debentures", respectively).

The Issuance will be composed of seven hundred thousand (700,000) Debentures, with a unit face value of one thousand reais (R$1,000.00), totaling seven hundred million reais (R$700,000,000.00) on the issuance date. The Debentures will mature on April 2024.

The Debentures will be carried out by means of a public offering with restricted placement efforts, pursuant to CVM Rule 476/09, as amended ("Instrução CVM 476"), and other applicable legislation and regulations ("Offer"), targeting exclusively professional investors, as defined under Article 9-A of CVM Rule No. 539/13, as amended.

The proceeds from the Issuance will be used in their entirety for reinforcement and adequacy of liquidity levels available to the Company as well as for general corporate purposes.

The effective placement of the Offer is subject to favorable capital market conditions and the Offer is automatically exempted from registration with the CVM, under article 6 of ICVM 476. The Debentures will be subscribed and paid-up through the MDA - Módulo de Distribuição de Ativos (Asset Distribution Module) and will be registered for trading in the secondary market through the CETIP21 - Títulos e Valores Mobiliários, both of which are operated by B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa Balcão - Segmento CETIP UTVM.

The minutes of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company at which the terms and conditions of the Offer were approved, as provided for in article 59, paragraph 1st of Law No. 6404/76, is available on the Company's website

(http://ri.sulamerica.com.br/), the CVM's website (http://www.cvm.gov.br/) and B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão website (http://www.b3.com.br).

The statement of material fact is for information only, in accordance with applicable regulation, and does not constitute, and must not be interpreted as, an effort to sell the Debentures.

Rio de Janeiro, April 12, 2019.

SUL AMÉRICA S.A.

Ricardo Bottas Dourado dos Santos

Vice-President of Control and Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

Sul América SA published this content on 12 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2019 22:57:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SUL AMERICA SA
06:58pSUL AMERICA : Material Fact - 6th Debenture Issuance
PU
03/29SUL AMERICA SA : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
03/28SUL AMERICA : Final Voting Map - AGM
PU
03/28SUL AMERICA : Notice to the Market - Audit Committee Change
PU
03/28SUL AMERICA : Notice to Shareholders - Payment of Dividends and Interest on Shar..
PU
03/28SUL AMERICA : Minutes of the Annual General Meeting
PU
03/28SUL AMERICA : Minutes of the Board of Directors Meeting - Officer and Advisory C..
PU
03/27SUL AMERICA : Remote Voting Consolidated Summary Map - AGM
PU
02/26SUL AMERICA : Minutes of the Board of Directors Meeting - Call Notice of the Ann..
PU
02/26SUL AMERICA : Manual for Shareholders' Meeting - 2019 AGM
PU
More news
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2019 22 468 M
EBIT 2019 943 M
Net income 2019 1 080 M
Debt 2019 1 363 M
Yield 2019 2,07%
P/E ratio 2019 11,85
P/E ratio 2020 10,05
EV / Sales 2019 0,62x
EV / Sales 2020 0,55x
Capitalization 12 538 M
Chart SUL AMERICA SA
Duration : Period :
Sul America SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUL AMERICA SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 32,6  BRL
Spread / Average Target 2,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gabriel Portella Fagundes Filho Chief Executive Officer
Patrick Antonio de Larragoiti Lucas Chairman
Marco Antonio Antunes da Silva Vice President-Operations & Technology
Guilherme Affonso Ferreira Independent Director
Isabelle Rose Marie de Ségur Lamoignon Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUL AMERICA SA9.69%3 250
MEDIBANK PRIVATE LTD3.11%5 205
BUPA ARABIA FOR COOPERATIVE INSU CO SJSC--.--%2 752
COMPANY FOR COOPERATIVE INSURANCE SJSC--.--%2 070
NIB HOLDINGS LIMITED4.62%1 767
TRUPANION INC39.98%1 224
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About