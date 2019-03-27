|
Sul America : Remote Voting Consolidated Summary Map - AGM
03/27/2019 | 06:30pm EDT
SUL AMÉRICA S.A.
National Registry of Corporate Taxpayers (CNPJ/MF) 29.978.814/0001-87
Number of Corporate Registry Identification (NIRE) 3330003299-1
Publicly-Held Company with Authorized Share Capital
CONSOLIDATED SYNOPTIC MAP OF REMOTE BALLOT PAPERS
Annual General Meetings - March 28, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
Type of
|
Number of shares
|
|
RESOLUTIONS - AGM
|
|
Approve
|
Reject
|
|
|
|
shares
|
Abstain
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(YES)
|
(NO)
|
|
1 - To verify management's accounts, examine,
|
Common
|
|
|
|
discuss and vote on the Financial Statements for
|
54.306.447
|
-
|
15.150.484
|
the year ended December 31, 2018.
|
|
shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2 - To approve the allocation of net income from
|
|
|
|
|
the year ended December 31, 2018.
|
|
|
|
|
|
- managements proposal for the net income for
|
|
|
|
|
the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2018, in
|
|
|
|
|
the amount of R$904,959,713.49, be allocated
|
|
|
|
|
as follows:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(i) R$45,247,985.67 for the constitution of the
|
|
|
|
|
Legal Reserve;
|
|
|
|
Common
|
68.673.540
|
783.391
|
-
|
(ii) R$621,351,460.79 for the constitution of the
|
shares
|
|
|
|
Reserve for Expansion of Social Business; and
|
|
|
|
|
|
(iii) R$214,927,931.95, which corresponds to
|
|
|
|
|
25% of the annual adjusted net income, for
|
|
|
|
|
distribution of the minimum mandatory
|
|
|
|
|
dividend,
|
which
|
includes
|
Interest
|
on
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' Equity declared on December 21,
|
|
|
|
|
2018, in the net amount of R$136,567,664.93,
|
|
|
|
|
remaining the balance of mandatory dividends
|
|
|
|
|
to be paid in the amount of R$78,360,267.02.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3 - To establish the number of members of the
|
|
|
|
|
Board of Directors for the 2019 term of office.
|
|
|
|
|
|
The Company's management proposes that the
|
Common
|
69.168.559
|
288.372
|
-
|
shares
|
Board of Directors comprise 10 members for a
|
|
|
|
|
term of office to be effective until the Annual
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' Meeting of 2020.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4 - Do you want to request the adoption of
|
|
|
|
|
Multiple Voting Process for the election of
|
|
|
|
|
members of the board of directors, according to
|
|
|
|
|
Article 141 of Law No. 6,404 of 1976?
|
|
Common
|
|
|
|
* Note: this deliberation is not a part of the
|
8.014.011
|
6.296.314
|
55.146.606
|
shares
|
|
|
|
matters of the Agenda of the Annual
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' Meeting, and it has been inserted
|
|
|
|
|
in compliance with the provisions of Article 21-I,
|
|
|
|
|
subsection IV, of the CVM Instruction 481/09.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Type of
|
Number of shares
|
RESOLUTIONS - AGM
|
|
|
|
Approve
|
Reject
|
|
shares
|
Abstain
|
|
|
|
(YES)
|
(NO)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5 - Indication of all the names that make up
|
Common
|
54.048.971
|
310.409
|
15.097.551
|
the slate.
|
shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6 - If one of the candidates that make up the
|
|
|
|
|
slate stops being part of it, can the votes of
|
Common
|
8.934.595
|
60.271.277
|
251.059
|
your shares continue to be awarded to the
|
shares
|
|
|
|
same coalition chosen?
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7 - In case of adoption of the election process
|
|
|
|
|
by multiple voting, the votes corresponding to
|
Common
|
|
|
|
your actions should be distributed in equal
|
10.105.621
|
-
|
59.351.310
|
percentages by the members of the coalition
|
shares
|
|
|
|
you have chosen?
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8 - Visualization of all candidates who make up
|
|
|
|
|
the slate to indicate the % (percentage) of the
|
|
1.010.562
|
|
|
votes to be assigned to each one.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PATRICK ANTONIO CLAUDE DE LARRAGOITI
|
|
1.010.562
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LUCAS 10%
|
|
1.010.562
|
|
|
CARLOS INFANTE SANTOS DE CASTRO 10%
|
|
|
|
|
1.010.562
|
|
|
DAVID LORNE LEVY 10 %
|
Common
|
-
|
-
|
ISABELLE ROSE MARIE DE SÉGUR LAMOIGNON
|
shares
|
1.010.562
|
|
|
10%
|
|
1.010.562
|
|
|
JORGE HILÁRIO GOUVÊA VIEIRA 10%
|
|
1.010.562
|
|
|
MICHAEL FRANCIS BACON 10%
|
|
|
|
|
1.010.562
|
|
|
PIERRE CLAUDE PERRENOUD 10%
|
|
|
|
|
1.010.562
|
|
|
RENATO RUSSO 10%
|
|
|
|
|
1.010.562
|
|
|
ROMEU CORTÊS DOMINGUES 10%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
WALTER ROBERTO DE OLIVEIRA LONGO 10%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9 - In accordance with CVM Instruction 481/09,
|
|
|
|
|
only fill in this item if you have left items 4 to 8
|
|
|
|
|
blank and hold the shares with which you vote
|
|
|
|
|
during the 3 (three) months immediately prior
|
Common
|
|
|
|
to the Annual Shareholders Meeting.
|
shares
|
21.780.016
|
5.011.809
|
42.435.606
|
|
Do you want to request the separate election of
|
Preferred
|
43.560.032
|
10.023.618
|
84.871.212
|
a member of the Board of Directors, pursuant
|
to article 141, fourth paragraph, item I, of the
|
shares
|
|
|
|
Law No. 6,404 of 1976 (requisition by minority
|
|
|
|
|
shareholders holding shares with voting
|
|
|
|
|
rights)?
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Type of
|
Number of shares
|
RESOLUTIONS - AGM
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
shares
|
Approve
|
Reject
|
Abstain
|
|
|
|
(YES)
|
(NO)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10 - Indication of candidates for the board of
|
|
|
|
|
directors by minority shareholders holding
|
|
|
|
|
shares with voting rights (the shareholder must
|
Common
|
|
|
|
complete this field if he/she left the general
|
shares
|
21.643.213
|
-
|
47.813.718
|
election field blank and holds the shares with
|
|
|
|
|
which he votes during the immediate three (3)
|
|
|
|
|
months preceding the general meeting.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11 - In case neither the holders of voting shares
|
|
|
|
|
nor the holders of preferred shares without
|
|
|
|
|
voting rights or with restricted voting rights have
|
|
|
|
|
respectively reached the quorum required in
|
|
|
|
|
items I and II of Paragraph 4 of Article 141 of
|
Common
|
|
|
|
Law No. 6,404 of 1976, should your votes be
|
36.841.547
|
4.073.249
|
28.542.135
|
aggregated to the votes of the preferred shares
|
shares
|
|
|
|
in order to elect for the board of directors the
|
|
|
|
|
candidate with the highest number of votes
|
|
|
|
|
among all those that, listed on this ballot paper,
|
|
|
|
|
run for a separate election?
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12 - Indication of candidates for the board of
|
|
|
|
|
directors by shareholders holding preferred
|
|
|
|
|
shares without voting or restricted voting rights
|
|
|
|
|
(the shareholder must complete this field if
|
Preferred
|
43.323.646
|
1.877.120
|
93.713.096
|
he/she leaves the general election field blank
|
shares
|
|
|
|
and holds the shares with which he/she votes
|
|
|
|
|
during the immediate three (3) months prior to
|
|
|
|
|
the general meeting).
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
13 - In case that neither the holders of voting
|
|
|
|
|
shares nor the holders of preferred shares
|
|
|
|
|
without voting rights or with restricted voting
|
|
|
|
|
rights have respectively reached the quorum
|
|
|
|
|
required in items I and II of Paragraph 4 of
|
Preferred
|
73.645.908
|
8.146.498
|
57.121.456
|
Article 141 of Law No. 6,404 of 1976, should
|
shares
|
your votes to be aggregated to the votes of the
|
|
|
|
preferred shares in order to elect for the board
|
|
|
|
|
of directors the candidate with the highest
|
|
|
|
|
number of votes among all those that, listed on
|
|
|
|
|
this ballot paper, run for a separate election?
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Type of
|
Number of shares
|
RESOLUTIONS - AGM
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
shares
|
Approve
|
Reject
|
Abstain
|
|
|
|
(YES)
|
(NO)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
14 - To establish the management
|
|
|
|
|
compensation (Board of Directors and Board of
|
|
|
|
|
Executive Officers).
|
|
|
|
|
- The Company's management proposes an
|
Common
|
|
|
|
overall amount of R$6,600,000.00 for
|
21.780.016
|
46.640.248
|
1.036.667
|
compensation of its management (Board of
|
shares
|
|
|
|
Directors and Board of Executive Officers) for
|
|
|
|
|
the period from the date of the Annual
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' Meeting in 2019 to the Annual
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' Meeting in 2020.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
15. Do you want to request the installation of
|
|
|
|
|
the Fiscal Council, according to Article 161 of
|
|
|
|
|
Law No. 6,404 of 1976?
|
Common
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*Note: this deliberation does is not a part of
|
shares
|
67.054.738
|
-
|
2.402.193
|
the matters of the Agenda of the Annual
|
|
|
|
Preferred
|
134.109.476
|
|
4.804.386
|
Shareholders' Meeting, and it has been inserted
|
|
in compliance with the provisions of Article 21-
|
shares
|
|
|
|
k, Sole Paragraph, of the CVM Instruction
|
|
|
|
|
481/09.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rio de Janeiro, March 28, 2019.
