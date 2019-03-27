Sul America : Remote Voting Consolidated Summary Map - AGM

Type of Number of shares

RESOLUTIONS - AGM

shares Approve Reject Abstain

(YES) (NO)

10 - Indication of candidates for the board of

directors by minority shareholders holding

shares with voting rights (the shareholder must Common

complete this field if he/she left the general shares 21.643.213 - 47.813.718

election field blank and holds the shares with

which he votes during the immediate three (3)

months preceding the general meeting.

11 - In case neither the holders of voting shares

nor the holders of preferred shares without

voting rights or with restricted voting rights have

respectively reached the quorum required in

items I and II of Paragraph 4 of Article 141 of Common

Law No. 6,404 of 1976, should your votes be 36.841.547 4.073.249 28.542.135

aggregated to the votes of the preferred shares shares

in order to elect for the board of directors the

candidate with the highest number of votes

among all those that, listed on this ballot paper,

run for a separate election?

12 - Indication of candidates for the board of

directors by shareholders holding preferred

shares without voting or restricted voting rights

(the shareholder must complete this field if Preferred 43.323.646 1.877.120 93.713.096

he/she leaves the general election field blank shares

and holds the shares with which he/she votes

during the immediate three (3) months prior to

the general meeting).

13 - In case that neither the holders of voting

shares nor the holders of preferred shares

without voting rights or with restricted voting

rights have respectively reached the quorum

required in items I and II of Paragraph 4 of Preferred 73.645.908 8.146.498 57.121.456

Article 141 of Law No. 6,404 of 1976, should shares

your votes to be aggregated to the votes of the

preferred shares in order to elect for the board

of directors the candidate with the highest

number of votes among all those that, listed on