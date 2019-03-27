Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Sul America SA    SULA11   BRSULACDAM12

SUL AMERICA SA

(SULA11)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Sul America : Remote Voting Consolidated Summary Map - AGM

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/27/2019 | 06:30pm EDT

SUL AMÉRICA S.A.

National Registry of Corporate Taxpayers (CNPJ/MF) 29.978.814/0001-87

Number of Corporate Registry Identification (NIRE) 3330003299-1

Publicly-Held Company with Authorized Share Capital

CONSOLIDATED SYNOPTIC MAP OF REMOTE BALLOT PAPERS

Annual General Meetings - March 28, 2019

Type of

Number of shares

RESOLUTIONS - AGM

Approve

Reject

shares

Abstain

(YES)

(NO)

1 - To verify management's accounts, examine,

Common

discuss and vote on the Financial Statements for

54.306.447

-

15.150.484

the year ended December 31, 2018.

shares

2 - To approve the allocation of net income from

the year ended December 31, 2018.

- managements proposal for the net income for

the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2018, in

the amount of R$904,959,713.49, be allocated

as follows:

(i) R$45,247,985.67 for the constitution of the

Legal Reserve;

Common

68.673.540

783.391

-

(ii) R$621,351,460.79 for the constitution of the

shares

Reserve for Expansion of Social Business; and

(iii) R$214,927,931.95, which corresponds to

25% of the annual adjusted net income, for

distribution of the minimum mandatory

dividend,

which

includes

Interest

on

Shareholders' Equity declared on December 21,

2018, in the net amount of R$136,567,664.93,

remaining the balance of mandatory dividends

to be paid in the amount of R$78,360,267.02.

3 - To establish the number of members of the

Board of Directors for the 2019 term of office.

The Company's management proposes that the

Common

69.168.559

288.372

-

shares

Board of Directors comprise 10 members for a

term of office to be effective until the Annual

Shareholders' Meeting of 2020.

4 - Do you want to request the adoption of

Multiple Voting Process for the election of

members of the board of directors, according to

Article 141 of Law No. 6,404 of 1976?

Common

* Note: this deliberation is not a part of the

8.014.011

6.296.314

55.146.606

shares

matters of the Agenda of the Annual

Shareholders' Meeting, and it has been inserted

in compliance with the provisions of Article 21-I,

subsection IV, of the CVM Instruction 481/09.

Type of

Number of shares

RESOLUTIONS - AGM

Approve

Reject

shares

Abstain

(YES)

(NO)

5 - Indication of all the names that make up

Common

54.048.971

310.409

15.097.551

the slate.

shares

6 - If one of the candidates that make up the

slate stops being part of it, can the votes of

Common

8.934.595

60.271.277

251.059

your shares continue to be awarded to the

shares

same coalition chosen?

7 - In case of adoption of the election process

by multiple voting, the votes corresponding to

Common

your actions should be distributed in equal

10.105.621

-

59.351.310

percentages by the members of the coalition

shares

you have chosen?

8 - Visualization of all candidates who make up

the slate to indicate the % (percentage) of the

1.010.562

votes to be assigned to each one.

PATRICK ANTONIO CLAUDE DE LARRAGOITI

1.010.562

LUCAS 10%

1.010.562

CARLOS INFANTE SANTOS DE CASTRO 10%

1.010.562

DAVID LORNE LEVY 10 %

Common

-

-

ISABELLE ROSE MARIE DE SÉGUR LAMOIGNON

shares

1.010.562

10%

1.010.562

JORGE HILÁRIO GOUVÊA VIEIRA 10%

1.010.562

MICHAEL FRANCIS BACON 10%

1.010.562

PIERRE CLAUDE PERRENOUD 10%

1.010.562

RENATO RUSSO 10%

1.010.562

ROMEU CORTÊS DOMINGUES 10%

WALTER ROBERTO DE OLIVEIRA LONGO 10%

9 - In accordance with CVM Instruction 481/09,

only fill in this item if you have left items 4 to 8

blank and hold the shares with which you vote

during the 3 (three) months immediately prior

Common

to the Annual Shareholders Meeting.

shares

21.780.016

5.011.809

42.435.606

Do you want to request the separate election of

Preferred

43.560.032

10.023.618

84.871.212

a member of the Board of Directors, pursuant

to article 141, fourth paragraph, item I, of the

shares

Law No. 6,404 of 1976 (requisition by minority

shareholders holding shares with voting

rights)?

Type of

Number of shares

RESOLUTIONS - AGM

shares

Approve

Reject

Abstain

(YES)

(NO)

10 - Indication of candidates for the board of

directors by minority shareholders holding

shares with voting rights (the shareholder must

Common

complete this field if he/she left the general

shares

21.643.213

-

47.813.718

election field blank and holds the shares with

which he votes during the immediate three (3)

months preceding the general meeting.

11 - In case neither the holders of voting shares

nor the holders of preferred shares without

voting rights or with restricted voting rights have

respectively reached the quorum required in

items I and II of Paragraph 4 of Article 141 of

Common

Law No. 6,404 of 1976, should your votes be

36.841.547

4.073.249

28.542.135

aggregated to the votes of the preferred shares

shares

in order to elect for the board of directors the

candidate with the highest number of votes

among all those that, listed on this ballot paper,

run for a separate election?

12 - Indication of candidates for the board of

directors by shareholders holding preferred

shares without voting or restricted voting rights

(the shareholder must complete this field if

Preferred

43.323.646

1.877.120

93.713.096

he/she leaves the general election field blank

shares

and holds the shares with which he/she votes

during the immediate three (3) months prior to

the general meeting).

13 - In case that neither the holders of voting

shares nor the holders of preferred shares

without voting rights or with restricted voting

rights have respectively reached the quorum

required in items I and II of Paragraph 4 of

Preferred

73.645.908

8.146.498

57.121.456

Article 141 of Law No. 6,404 of 1976, should

shares

your votes to be aggregated to the votes of the

preferred shares in order to elect for the board

of directors the candidate with the highest

number of votes among all those that, listed on

this ballot paper, run for a separate election?

Type of

Number of shares

RESOLUTIONS - AGM

shares

Approve

Reject

Abstain

(YES)

(NO)

14 - To establish the management

compensation (Board of Directors and Board of

Executive Officers).

- The Company's management proposes an

Common

overall amount of R$6,600,000.00 for

21.780.016

46.640.248

1.036.667

compensation of its management (Board of

shares

Directors and Board of Executive Officers) for

the period from the date of the Annual

Shareholders' Meeting in 2019 to the Annual

Shareholders' Meeting in 2020.

15. Do you want to request the installation of

the Fiscal Council, according to Article 161 of

Law No. 6,404 of 1976?

Common

*Note: this deliberation does is not a part of

shares

67.054.738

-

2.402.193

the matters of the Agenda of the Annual

Preferred

134.109.476

4.804.386

Shareholders' Meeting, and it has been inserted

in compliance with the provisions of Article 21-

shares

k, Sole Paragraph, of the CVM Instruction

481/09.

Rio de Janeiro, March 28, 2019.

Disclaimer

Sul América SA published this content on 27 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2019 22:29:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SUL AMERICA SA
06:30pSUL AMERICA : Remote Voting Consolidated Summary Map - AGM
PU
02/26SUL AMERICA : Minutes of the Board of Directors Meeting - Call Notice of the Ann..
PU
02/26SUL AMERICA : Manual for Shareholders' Meeting - 2019 AGM
PU
02/26SUL AMERICA : Distance Voting Bulletin – AGM
PU
02/26SUL AMERICA : Management Proposal - AGM
PU
02/26SUL AMERICA : Call Notice – Annual General Meeting
PU
02/22SUL AMERICA SA : annual earnings release
01/02SUL AMERICA SA : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2018SUL AMERICA : Notice to Shareholders - Payment of Interest on Shareholders' Equi..
PU
2018SUL AMERICA : Minutes of the Board of Directors Meeting - Payment of Interest on..
PU
More news
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2019 22 468 M
EBIT 2019 943 M
Net income 2019 1 080 M
Debt 2019 1 363 M
Yield 2019 2,20%
P/E ratio 2019 11,19
P/E ratio 2020 9,21
EV / Sales 2019 0,57x
EV / Sales 2020 0,51x
Capitalization 11 490 M
Chart SUL AMERICA SA
Duration : Period :
Sul America SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUL AMERICA SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 31,9  BRL
Spread / Average Target 9,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gabriel Portella Fagundes Filho Chief Executive Officer
Patrick Antonio de Larragoiti Lucas Chairman
Marco Antonio Antunes da Silva Vice President-Operations & Technology
Guilherme Affonso Ferreira Independent Director
Isabelle Rose Marie de Ségur Lamoignon Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUL AMERICA SA1.92%3 019
MEDIBANK PRIVATE LTD5.06%5 283
BUPA ARABIA FOR COOPERATIVE INSU CO SJSC--.--%2 624
COMPANY FOR COOPERATIVE INSURANCE SJSC--.--%1 963
NIB HOLDINGS LIMITED0.19%1 686
TRUPANION INC18.58%1 037
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.