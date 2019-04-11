Sulzer has a long history of providing internship, apprenticeship and university support programs for students in many countries. For Sulzer, these programs are an investment in the future of the sponsored young people, as well as in its own future. Many employees started their Sulzer careers in such programs. The 'Sulzer Scholarship for Women in Science and Engineering' aims to increase the number of female students in universities studying science, engineering and technology. Sulzer's overall aim is to increase the number of women working in technical professions in industry.

Scholarship programs have been initiated in South Africa, Indonesia, China and India. These countries were selected because they combine a strong Sulzer presence and, with the exception of China, a relatively low proportion of female engineers. Offered in close collaboration with selected academic institutions, four initial scholarships will be awarded in each country.

The support of the students is not only financial. Sulzer also offers discovery tours to visit the local facilities, learning and practice opportunities, access to Sulzer coaches and interaction with Sulzer executives, access to local industrial events and invitations to Sulzer social events

Jill Lee, Sulzer Chief Financial Officer and sponsor of the scholarship program, said: 'This scholarship initiative is another way in which we can contribute to our wider social environment and support the journey towards broadening talent diversity in technical professions.'