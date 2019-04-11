Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Sulzer AG    SUN   CH0038388911

SULZER AG

(SUN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 04/11 04:51:07 am
100.6 CHF   +1.11%
04:08aSULZER : Scholarship for Women in Science and Engineering
PU
04/05SULZER AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/03SULZER : Annual General Meeting 2019
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Sulzer : Scholarship for Women in Science and Engineering

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/11/2019 | 04:08am EDT
Sulzer has a long history of providing internship, apprenticeship and university support programs for students in many countries. For Sulzer, these programs are an investment in the future of the sponsored young people, as well as in its own future. Many employees started their Sulzer careers in such programs. The 'Sulzer Scholarship for Women in Science and Engineering' aims to increase the number of female students in universities studying science, engineering and technology. Sulzer's overall aim is to increase the number of women working in technical professions in industry.

Scholarship programs have been initiated in South Africa, Indonesia, China and India. These countries were selected because they combine a strong Sulzer presence and, with the exception of China, a relatively low proportion of female engineers. Offered in close collaboration with selected academic institutions, four initial scholarships will be awarded in each country.

The support of the students is not only financial. Sulzer also offers discovery tours to visit the local facilities, learning and practice opportunities, access to Sulzer coaches and interaction with Sulzer executives, access to local industrial events and invitations to Sulzer social events

Jill Lee, Sulzer Chief Financial Officer and sponsor of the scholarship program, said: 'This scholarship initiative is another way in which we can contribute to our wider social environment and support the journey towards broadening talent diversity in technical professions.'

Disclaimer

Sulzer AG published this content on 11 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2019 08:07:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SULZER AG
04:08aSULZER : Scholarship for Women in Science and Engineering
PU
04/05SULZER AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/03SULZER : Annual General Meeting 2019
PU
01/14SULZER : launches ecopaCC
PU
01/08SULZER : helps turn carbon emissions into biofuels at the ArcelorMittal Gent pla..
PU
2018SULZER : Changes to the Executive Committee of Sulzer
PU
2018SULZER : unlocks the potential of Sadara's columns
PU
2018SULZER : Build a PLAnet™ for sustainable bioplastics
PU
2018SULZER : launches the high-efficiency HSR turbocompressor
PU
2018SULZER : Mixpac continues successful enforcement of Candy Color™ trademark..
PU
More news
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2019 3 546 M
EBIT 2019 289 M
Net income 2019 188 M
Debt 2019 188 M
Yield 2019 3,62%
P/E ratio 2019 17,86
P/E ratio 2020 15,56
EV / Sales 2019 1,01x
EV / Sales 2020 0,95x
Capitalization 3 409 M
Chart SULZER AG
Duration : Period :
Sulzer AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SULZER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 118  CHF
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Grégoire Poux-Guillaume Chief Executive Officer
Peter D. Löscher Chairman
Jill Lee Chief Financial Officer
Marco Musetti Independent Non-Executive Director
Thomas Heinrich Glanzmann Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SULZER AG27.48%3 401
FANUC CORP32.44%39 084
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES28.70%35 539
ATLAS COPCO27.60%34 867
FORTIVE CORPORATION27.28%29 089
INGERSOLL-RAND21.66%27 251
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About