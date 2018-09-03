Sulzer : completed the acquisition of Medmix

The acquisition of Medmix, headquartered in Rotkreuz (Switzerland), extends the Applicator Systems division's portfolio of mixing and dispensing devices, adding a healthcare segment to leading positions in dental, adhesives and beauty.
Applicator Systems' Division President, Amaury de Menthiere, said: 'We are very pleased to add Medmix products and technology to our current portfolio. This allows us to further strengthen our position as state-of-the-art supplier of mixing and dispensing solutions in the healthcare market.'
