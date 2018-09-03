Log in
SULZER AG    SUN   CH0038388911

SULZER AG (SUN)
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 08/31 05:30:28 pm
121.2 CHF   +0.33%
SULZER : completed the acquisition of Medmix
PU
SULZER : launches equipment controller EC 531
PU
H1 2018 : Strong organic order growth and profitability increase
PU
Sulzer : completed the acquisition of Medmix

09/03/2018 | 07:02am CEST

The acquisition of Medmix, headquartered in Rotkreuz (Switzerland), extends the Applicator Systems division's portfolio of mixing and dispensing devices, adding a healthcare segment to leading positions in dental, adhesives and beauty.

Applicator Systems' Division President, Amaury de Menthiere, said: 'We are very pleased to add Medmix products and technology to our current portfolio. This allows us to further strengthen our position as state-of-the-art supplier of mixing and dispensing solutions in the healthcare market.'

Disclaimer

Sulzer AG published this content on 03 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2018 05:01:03 UTC
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2018 3 306 M
EBIT 2018 242 M
Net income 2018 152 M
Debt 2018 588 M
Yield 2018 3,09%
P/E ratio 2018 28,23
P/E ratio 2019 21,17
EV / Sales 2018 1,43x
EV / Sales 2019 1,32x
Capitalization 4 153 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 129  CHF
Spread / Average Target 6,7%
Managers
NameTitle
Grégoire Poux-Guillaume Chief Executive Officer
Peter D. Löscher Chairman
Jill Lee Chief Financial Officer
Marco Musetti Independent Non-Executive Director
Thomas Heinrich Glanzmann Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SULZER AG2.54%4 284
FANUC CORP-20.88%39 974
ATLAS COPCO AB-4.32%34 250
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES15.20%30 835
INGERSOLL-RAND13.57%24 847
PARKER HANNIFIN-12.02%23 242
