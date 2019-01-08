Sulzer : helps turn carbon emissions into biofuels at the ArcelorMittal Gent plant

About Sulzer

Sulzer's core strengths are flow control and applicators. We specialize in pumping solutions and services for rotating equipment, as well as separation, mixing and application technology. The Chemtech division is represented in all important industrial countries and sets standards in the field of mass transfer and static mixing with its advanced and innovative solutions. The product offering ranges from process components to complete separation process plants. The customer support covers engineering services for separation and reaction technology and tower field services to perform tray and packing installation, tower maintenance, welding, and plant turnaround projects. Our customers benefit from a network of over 180 production and service sites around the world. Sulzer has been headquartered in Winterthur, Switzerland, since 1834. In 2017, we achieved sales of roughly CHF 3 billion with around 14'700 employees. The shares are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: SUN). www.sulzer.com

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal is the world's leading steel and mining company, with a presence in 60 countries and an industrial footprint in 18 countries. Guided by a philosophy to produce safe, sustainable steel, ArcelorMittal is the leading supplier of quality steel in the major global steel markets including automotive, construction, household appliances and packaging, with world-class research and development and outstanding distribution networks.

Through the core values of sustainability, quality and leadership, we operate responsibly with respect to the health, safety and wellbeing of our employees, contractors and the communities in which we operate.

For ArcelorMittal, steel is the fabric of life, as it is at the heart of the modern world from railways to cars and washing machines. The company is actively researching and producing steel-based technologies and solutions that make many of the products and components people use in their everyday lives more energy efficient.

ArcelorMittal is one of the world's five largest producers of iron ore and metallurgical coal. With a geographically diversified portfolio of iron ore and coal assets, the company is strategically positioned to serve our network of steel plants and the external global market. While ArcelorMittal's steel operations are important customers, the supply to the external market is increasing as the company grows.

In 2017, ArcelorMittal had revenues of $68.7 billion and crude steel production of 93.1 million metric tons, while own iron ore production reached 57.4 million metric tons.

ArcelorMittal is listed on the stock exchanges of New York (MT), Amsterdam (MT), Paris (MT), Luxembourg (MT) and on the Spanish stock exchanges of Barcelona, Bilbao, Madrid and Valencia (MTS). https://corporate.arcelormittal.com