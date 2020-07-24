Log in
Sulzer : Midyear results 2020 presentation (pdf)

07/24/2020 | 09:46am EDT

H1 2020 results

Greg Poux-Guillaume, CEO | Jill Lee, CFO | July 24, 2020

The safe harbor statement under the

US private securities litigation reform act 1995

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements, including but not limited to, projections of financial developments, market activities or future performance of products and solutions, containing risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are subject to change based on known or unknown risks and various other factors, which could cause the actual results or performance to differ materially from the statements made herein.

Note on Alternative Performance Measures (APM):

All bridges from APM to reported figures can be found in the financial section of Sulzer's annual report 2019

H1 2020 results

July 24, 2020

2

Business Review

H1 2020 results

3

H1 2020 highlights

  • Orders up 1.7% YoY (-0.6% organic), record backlog of close to CHF 2bn
  • Sales down 3.9% YoY (-5.5% organic) on lockdowns / supply chain
  • Operational profitability1 7.5%, -160bps YoY, 80% from APS lockdown impact
  • Dental and beauty outlets reopened, APS demand rebound has started
  • PE and RES outperformed during Energy market correction
  • FCF 37m, 45m up YoY, highest for H1 since 2014 on good cash collection
  • OPEX 60m squeeze on track, 21m delivered in Q2
  • 70m structural savings in Energy-related activities initiated, 50m uplift in 2021, full effect in 2022. One-off costs 80m, of which 53m booked in H1
  • High FX translation impact on strong CHF

1. Operational EBITA as % of sales

July 24, 2020

4

COVID-19 impact on Sulzer

Employee safety achieved while maintaining business operations

  • Keeping everyone safe always our first priority
    • Currently 36 confirmed COVID-19 cases, mostly in US and Mexico
    • All Sulzer sites are operating although India only at half capacity
    • Supply chain still bumpy but Sulzer agility helping rebalance
  • Cost actions launched in March delivering tangible results
    • 21m of 60m announced FY20 OPEX squeeze achieved in Q2
    • In equal parts hiring freeze, travel stop and compensation & vacation
  • Different end-markets impacted in different ways
    • Aftermarket and Water going strong
    • O&G dropped 25% in Q2 (big geographical disparities), will stay depressed through 2021
    • Chemicals holding up (booming in China) although larger projects drifting
    • Short-cycle"human interaction" markets (e.g. dental, beauty) essentially stopped, now rebounding

H1 2020 results

July 24, 2020

5

Structural savings plan well underway

CHF 70m savings in Energy-related activities, to be delivered mostly in 2021

Cost

In CHF millions

2020

30%

PE

32

OPEX

RES

9

CT

9

80m

H1

53

70%

H2

27

Footprint

Total Implementation Cost

80

Already announced / under discussion with social partners

  • Closure of a PE Energy factory in Europe
  • Resizing of a PE Energy factory in the USA
  • Closure of a CT factory in the USA
  • Closure of a RES Turbo Service facility in Europe
  • Resizing of Corporate and Divisions overheads
  • Other local actions

Savings

CHF

~70m

70m

~50m

~10m

2020

2021

2022

All remaining actions

announced and launched

by September

H1 2020 results

July 24, 2020

6

Pumps Equipment

Water outperformed, Industry 4% down but record profitability, Energy resilient

Key figures

In CHF millions

Order intake

Sales

opEBITA

operational profitability3

Restructuring

EBIT

Order intake by market

H1 20

H1 19

YOY

adj.1

org.2

744

753

-1.1%

6.0%

7.3%

617

690

-10.7%

-4.4%

-3.1%

19

20

-3.8%

-4.5%

6.3%

H1

3.1%

2.9%

2020

-29

-1

-27

-0

Highlights

"Energy"

  • Orders:
    • Municipal and Wastewater up 2.5% organically
    • Chemicals up 27% on continued market momentum
    • Energy up 34% on geographical exposure despite market 25% down in Q2
  • Sales lower on lockdowns and supply chain challenges
  • Op. Profitability: up 20 bps despite unfavorable mix and lower volumes

H1 2020 results

26% Water

14% Upstream

16% Chemicals

8% Midstream

11% Pulp & Paper

5% Power

10% Others

10% Refineries

  1. Adjusted for currency effects
  2. Organic: adjusted for currency and acquisition effects

3. opEBITA as % of sales

July 24, 2020

7

Pumps Equipment Energy BU vs. Market

Orders and gross margin up on favorable geographies despite steep market drop

Market Capex1 vs. PE Energy Orders and Margin

PE Energy Orders by Geography

+35%

Sulzer

+4%

-25%

Market

1H19

2H19

1H20

Q1 19

Q2 19

Q3 19

Q4

19

Q1 20

Q2 20(E)

KSA

China

Brazil

US

Other

O&G Capex

PE Energy order intake

PE Energy OI gross margin

1. O&G Capex: actual figures and estimates summed for RDS, BP, Total, Eni, Chevron, Exxon Mobil and Aramco

H1 2020 results

July 24, 2020

8

Rotating Equipment Services

Jump in orders, unchanged sales and profitability despite pandemic disruptions

Key figures

In CHF millions

Order intake

Sales

opEBITA

operational profitability3

Restructuring

EBIT

Order intake by product line

H1 20

H1 19

YOY

adj.1

org.2

617

602

2.5%

10.2%

6.3%

528

561

-5.9%

1.3%

-1.2%

64

68

-5.7%

3.8%

1.0%

H1

12.1%

12.1%

2020

-8

-0

51

64

Highlights

  • All product lines up YoY, all regions performing well
  • Declared essential service provider by national governments during lockdowns
  • More agile than OEM competitors in Turbo Services and EMS
  • Op. Profitability resilient, in line with previous years and last downturn
  • Optimizing cost base through selective footprint measures

54% Pumps Services

29% Turbo Services

17% Electromechanical Services

1.

Adjusted for currency effects

H1 2020 results

2.

Organic: adjusted for currency and acquisition effects

July 24, 2020

9

3.

opEBITA as % of sales

Chemtech

Chemicals growth and big China rebound mitigating India shutdown and FIDs shift

Key figures

In CHF millions

Order intake

Sales

opEBITA

operational profitability3

Restructuring

EBIT

Order intake by market

H1 20

H1 19

YOY

adj.1

org.2

319

350

-8.8%

-3.2%

-12.0%

288

304

-5.3%

0.2%

-7.7%

23

27

-15.8%

-9.6%

-22.3%

H1

8.0%

9.0%

2020

-3

-0

11

24

Highlights

  • Lower order intake and sales due to lockdowns particularly in India, shift of large projects and a high H1 19 base
  • Growth in Chemicals, decline in Refineries and Upstream
  • Strong rebound continuing in China, Q2 25% up sequentially
  • Acquisition impact 30m related to GTC 20m and internal business transfer 10m

64% Chemicals

24% Refineries

6% Upstream

6% Others

1.

Adjusted for currency effects

H1 2020 results

2.

Organic: adjusted for currency and acquisition effects

July 24, 2020

10

3.

opEBITA as % of sales

Applicator Systems

Q2 market pause on customer lockdowns, pricing intact, rebound underway

Key figures

In CHF millions

Order intake

Sales

opEBITA

operational profitability3

Restructuring

EBIT

Order intake by market

H1 20

H1 19

YOY

adj.1

org.2

160

228

-29.9%

-27.3%

-27.3%

166

218

-23.9%

-21.0%

-21.0%

20

47

-58.7%

-58.3%

-58.3%

H1

11.8%

21.7%

2020

-1

-14.4

9

15.9

Highlights

  • Q2 collapse in demand amid closures of beauty retailers and dental offices
  • Pricing not impacted as no elasticity against lockdowns, gross margin on orders stable
  • June rebound in all segments, will accelerate after summer
  • Op. Profitability affected by temporary volume fall of high-margin Dental and Adhesives

34% Beauty

38% Adhesives

22% Dental

6% Healthcare

1.

Adjusted for currency effects

H1 2020 results

2.

Organic: adjusted for currency and acquisition effects

July 24, 2020

11

3.

opEBITA as % of sales

Applicator Systems

Demand recovery underway in all segments

Market development YTD and expected development (as % of 2019)

indicative

100%

Ø month

April 20

May 20

June 20

Ø month

Ø month

Q1 20

Q3 20

Q4 20

Adhesives

Dental

Beauty

Dental

  • US rebound drawn out until mid 2021 (loss of health coverage)
  • US dental OEM and Distributor customers ended furlough in July, EU customers still on short work
  • EU recovery strongest in Germany (80-90%), UK, France, The Netherlands (40-60%), slowest in Southern Europe
  • US: FL, NY, CA still heavy COVID impact

Adhesives

  • Construction, electronics, automotive aftermarket recovering
  • Handheld electronics, automotive, aerospace remain slow
  • Europe recovers faster; USA, APAC (OEM) slower
  • China up high single digit YoY
  • Pace of rebound tracks industrial production

Beauty

  • Divergent customers have different approaches to recovery (new product launches, restocking, etc.)
  • Recovery faster in eyes and mass, slower in lips and prestige
  • China market up high single digit, US continues to be slow

H1 2020 results

July 24, 2020

12

Financial Review

H1 2020 results

13

Overview

Record high order backlog and strong H1 FCF

Key figures

In CHF millions

H1 20

H1 19

YOY

adj.1

Order intake

1'841

1'933

-4.8%

1.7%

Order intake gross margin

33.3%

33.8%

Order backlog

1'946

1'7933

8.6%

Sales

1'599

1'774

-9.9%

-3.9%

opEBITA

120

162

-25.6%

-20.5%

operational profitability4

7.5%

9.1%

Restructuring

42

16

EBIT

36

99

-63.6%

ROS %

2.3%

5.6%

Core net income

82

115

-28.9%

Core EPS (in CHF)

2.4

3.3

Free cash flow

37

-8

FTEs

15'600

16'5063

org.2

-0.6%

-5.5%

-22.5%

Comment

  • Gross margins on order intake lower on mix effect (less APS)
  • Backlog 8.6% higher compared to pre- pandemic level (Dec 31, 2019)
  • Sales down 5.5% organic on lockdowns and supply chain impact
  • Restructuring up on resizing of Energy- related activities (in 2019 APS related)
  • FCF 45m ahead of last year at 37m
  • FTE lower on hiring freeze, attrition and contract staff reduction
  • FX impact -126m; acquisition impact +42m (on orders)

H1 2020 results

  1. Adjusted for currency effects
  2. Organic: adjusted for currency and acquisition effects
  3. As of December 31, 2019

4. opEBITA as % of sales

July 24, 2020

14

Quarterly order development

Q2 2020 orders show impact from lockdowns after very strong Q1

Quarterly order intake

Comment

(in CHF millions )

Q2 down 4.6% organically

-4.6% org

984

994

• PE +10% on Energy and Chemicals

949

925

900

901

874

856

889

RES flat despite lockdowns and limited

847

site access. YOY Energy and General

Industry up, Chemicals down

• Chemtech -12% with Chemicals up and

Refineries down

• APS -55% with Dental, Beauty and

Adhesives down on lockdowns;

Healthcare up

FX impact -71m

Acquisition impact +11m

Q1 18

Q2 18

Q3 18 Q4 18 Q1 19 Q2 19

Q3 19 Q4 19 Q1 20 Q2 20

Organic

Acquisitions 2017

Acquisitions 2018

Acquisitions 2019

1.

Adjusted for currency effects

H1 2020 results

2.

Organic: adjusted for currency and acquisition effects

July 24, 2020

15

Operational Profit

Hit by COVID-19 partly mitigated by swift cost actions

Op. Profitability1

9.1%

7.5%

(in CHF millions )

162

Cost

8.4%

savings

3

in Q2

3

120

-34

117

-10

-8

-17

21

H1 2019

Volume

Margin

Mix

Under

Cost Actions

FX

H1 2020

Acquisitions

H1 2020

absorption

organic

total

COVID-19 Impact

H1 2020 results

1. Operational EBITA as % of sales

July 24, 2020

16

Operational Profit to EBIT

Restructuring up on announced Energy resizing

(in CHF millions )

120

-32

-42

PE

-15

-4

RES

-4

-6

CT

-3

36

APS

-9

Other

-1

PE

-29

RES

-8

CT

-3

APS

-1

Other

-1

opEBITA

Amortization

Restructuring

Impairment of assets

Other non-

EBIT

H1 2020

operational items

H1 2020

H1 2020 results

July 24, 2020

17

EBIT to Net Income

Core net income down 29% to 82m

(in CHF millions )

36

-12

-0

-7

17

Unchanged

-1

15

from prior year

Effective tax rate 28.4%

Normalized tax rate 23.1%

EBIT

Financial result

Income from

Taxes

Reported

Minorities

Reported

H1 2020

associates

net income

net income

H1 2020

shareholders

H1 2020

Core net income

82

H1 2020 results

July 24, 2020

18

Balance sheet

Solid balance sheet continues to support selective acquisitions

(in CHF millions )

June 2019

Dec 2019

June 2020

1093

962

939

218

Net debt

485 / 7111

347 / 5651

475 / 7361

226

260

875

Net debt / EBITDA

1.2x / 1.8x1

0.8x / 1.4x1

1.3x / 2.1x1

712

702

-1317-1330-1333

-107

-110

-103

-1424

-1440

-1437

June 2019

Dec 2019

June 2020

Cash & Equivalents

Tiwel Payable

Debt

Leases (IFRS 16)

Balance sheet June 2020:

  • Total net debt of: CHF 475m
  • FCF of CHF 37m
  • Ordinary dividend payment of CHF 93m (net dividend to Tiwel held back = CHF 43m)
  • Acquisition payments of CHF 12m
  • Non-interestbearing CHF 260m payable (including above CHF 43m) in favor of Tiwel linked to share repurchase and 2017/2018/2019/2020 dividends

1. Excluding cash held on behalf of Tiwel

H1 2020 results

July 24, 2020

19

Summary

H1 2020 results

20

Summary

  • Demonstrated solidity of our business model in H1, supported by the performance of service and aftermarket (45% of Sulzer)
  • RES, PE Water, and CT China (chemical-driven market, 30+% of CT) performed particularly well
  • Energy market corrected 25% in Q2 but Sulzer still grew its backlog at good margins and maintained profitability
  • Structural savings program to yield recurring 70m per annum and further reduce exposure to O&G
  • H1 160 bps Operational Profitability drop mainly due to APS end- market freeze, rebound underway (confirmed by July trading)
  • Balance sheet very strong
  • Based on current outlook on macro and cost savings, Operational Profitability expected at 8.5-9.0% for FY20 and back around pre-pandemic levels in FY21

July 24, 2020

21

Your Investor Relations contact

Christoph Ladner

Head of Investor Relations

Sulzer Management Ltd

Phone:

+41 52 262 30 22

Neuwiesenstrasse 15

Mobile:

+41 79 326 69 70

8401 Winterthur

E-mail:

christoph.ladner@sulzer.com

Switzerland

www.sulzer.com

Supplementary Slides

H1 2020 results

23

FX Exposure

32% USD & related

18% EUR

13% GBP

9% CNY

8% BRL / RUB / INR

6% CHF

14% Others

H1 2020 results

July 24, 2020

24

Disclaimer

Sulzer AG published this content on 24 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2020 13:45:19 UTC
