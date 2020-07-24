Sulzer : Midyear results 2020 presentation (pdf)

Greg Poux-Guillaume, CEO | Jill Lee, CFO | July 24, 2020
H1 2020 results
July 24, 2020
Business Review
H1 2020 results
H1 2020 highlights
Orders up 1.7% YoY (-0.6% organic), record backlog of close to CHF 2bn
Sales down 3.9% YoY (-5.5% organic) on lockdowns / supply chain
Operational profitability1 7.5%, -160bps YoY, 80% from APS lockdown impact
Dental and beauty outlets reopened, APS demand rebound has started
PE and RES outperformed during Energy market correction
FCF 37m, 45m up YoY, highest for H1 since 2014 on good cash collection
OPEX 60m squeeze on track, 21m delivered in Q2
70m structural savings in Energy-related activities initiated, 50m uplift in 2021, full effect in 2022. One-off costs 80m, of which 53m booked in H1
High FX translation impact on strong CHF
1. Operational EBITA as % of sales
July 24, 2020
COVID-19 impact on Sulzer
Employee safety achieved while maintaining business operations
Keeping everyone safe always our first priority
Currently 36 confirmed COVID-19 cases, mostly in US and Mexico
All Sulzer sites are operating although India only at half capacity
Supply chain still bumpy but Sulzer agility helping rebalance
Cost actions launched in March delivering tangible results
21m of 60m announced FY20 OPEX squeeze achieved in Q2
In equal parts hiring freeze, travel stop and compensation & vacation
Different end-markets impacted in different ways
Aftermarket and Water going strong
O&G dropped 25% in Q2 (big geographical disparities), will stay depressed through 2021
Chemicals holding up (booming in China) although larger projects drifting
Short-cycle"human interaction" markets (e.g. dental, beauty) essentially stopped, now rebounding
H1 2020 results
July 24, 2020
Structural savings plan well underway
CHF 70m savings in Energy-related activities, to be delivered mostly in 2021
Cost
In CHF millions
2020
30%
PE
32
OPEX
RES
9
CT
9
80m
H1
53
70%
H2
27
Footprint
Total Implementation Cost
80
Already announced / under discussion with social partners
Closure of a PE Energy factory in Europe
Resizing of a PE Energy factory in the USA
Closure of a CT factory in the USA
Closure of a RES Turbo Service facility in Europe
Resizing of Corporate and Divisions overheads
Other local actions
Savings
CHF
~70m
70m
~50m
~10m
2020
2021
2022
All remaining actions
announced and launched
by September
H1 2020 results
July 24, 2020
Pumps Equipment
Water outperformed, Industry 4% down but record profitability, Energy resilient
Key figures
In CHF millions
Order intake
Sales
opEBITA
operational profitability3
Restructuring
EBIT
Order intake by market
H1 20
H1 19
YOY
adj.1
org.2
744
753
-1.1%
6.0%
7.3%
617
690
-10.7%
-4.4%
-3.1%
19
20
-3.8%
-4.5%
6.3%
H1
3.1%
2.9%
2020
-29
-1
-27
-0
Highlights
"Energy"
Orders:
Municipal and Wastewaterup 2.5% organically
Chemicals up 27% on continued market momentum
Energy up 34% on geographical exposure despite market 25% down in Q2
Sales lower on lockdowns and supply chain challenges
Op. Profitability: up 20 bps despite unfavorable mix and lower volumes
H1 2020 results
26% Water
14% Upstream
16% Chemicals
8% Midstream
11% Pulp & Paper
5% Power
10% Others
10% Refineries
Adjusted for currency effects
Organic: adjusted for currency and acquisition effects
3. opEBITA as % of sales
July 24, 2020
Pumps Equipment Energy BU vs. Market
Orders and gross margin up on favorable geographies despite steep market drop
Market Capex1 vs. PE Energy Orders and Margin
PE Energy Orders by Geography
+35%
Sulzer
+4%
-25%
Market
1H19
2H19
1H20
Q1 19
Q2 19
Q3 19
Q4
19
Q1 20
Q2 20(E)
KSA
China
Brazil
US
Other
O&G Capex
PE Energy order intake
PE Energy OI gross margin
1. O&G Capex: actual figures and estimates summed for RDS, BP, Total, Eni, Chevron, Exxon Mobil and Aramco
H1 2020 results
July 24, 2020
Rotating Equipment Services
Jump in orders, unchanged sales and profitability despite pandemic disruptions
Key figures
In CHF millions
Order intake
Sales
opEBITA
operational profitability3
Restructuring
EBIT
Order intake by product line
H1 20
H1 19
YOY
adj.1
org.2
617
602
2.5%
10.2%
6.3%
528
561
-5.9%
1.3%
-1.2%
64
68
-5.7%
3.8%
1.0%
H1
12.1%
12.1%
2020
-8
-0
51
64
Highlights
All product lines up YoY, all regions performing well
Declared essential service provider by national governments during lockdowns
More agile than OEM competitors in Turbo Services and EMS
Op. Profitability resilient, in line with previous years and last downturn
Optimizing cost base through selective footprint measures
54% Pumps Services
29% Turbo Services
17% Electromechanical Services
1.
Adjusted for currency effects
H1 2020 results
2.
Organic: adjusted for currency and acquisition effects
July 24, 2020
3.
opEBITA as % of sales
Chemtech
Chemicals growth and big China rebound mitigating India shutdown and FIDs shift
Key figures
In CHF millions
Order intake
Sales
opEBITA
operational profitability3
Restructuring
EBIT
Order intake by market
H1 20
H1 19
YOY
adj.1
org.2
319
350
-8.8%
-3.2%
-12.0%
288
304
-5.3%
0.2%
-7.7%
23
27
-15.8%
-9.6%
-22.3%
H1
8.0%
9.0%
2020
-3
-0
11
24
Highlights
Lower order intake and sales due tolockdowns particularly in India, shift of large projects and a high H1 19 base
Growth in Chemicals, decline in Refineries and Upstream
Strong rebound continuing in China, Q2 25% up sequentially
Acquisition impact 30m related to GTC 20m and internal business transfer 10m
64% Chemicals
24% Refineries
6% Upstream
6% Others
1.
Adjusted for currency effects
H1 2020 results
2.
Organic: adjusted for currency and acquisition effects
July 24, 2020
3.
opEBITA as % of sales
Applicator Systems
Q2 market pause on customer lockdowns, pricing intact, rebound underway
Key figures
In CHF millions
Order intake
Sales
opEBITA
operational profitability3
Restructuring
EBIT
Order intake by market
H1 20
H1 19
YOY
adj.1
org.2
160
228
-29.9%
-27.3%
-27.3%
166
218
-23.9%
-21.0%
-21.0%
20
47
-58.7%
-58.3%
-58.3%
H1
11.8%
21.7%
2020
-1
-14.4
9
15.9
Highlights
Q2 collapse in demand amid closures of beauty retailers and dental offices
Pricing not impacted as no elasticity against lockdowns, gross margin on orders stable
June rebound in all segments, will accelerate after summer
Op. Profitability affected by temporary volume fall of high-margin Dental and Adhesives
34% Beauty
38% Adhesives
22% Dental
6% Healthcare
1.
Adjusted for currency effects
H1 2020 results
2.
Organic: adjusted for currency and acquisition effects
July 24, 2020
3.
opEBITA as % of sales
Applicator Systems
Demand recovery underway in all segments
Market development YTD and expected development (as % of 2019)
indicative
100%
Ø month
April 20
May 20
June 20
Ø month
Ø month
Q1 20
Q3 20
Q4 20
Adhesives
Dental
Beauty
Dental
US rebound drawn out until mid 2021 (loss of health coverage)
US dental OEM and Distributor customers ended furlough in July, EU customers still on short work
EU recovery strongest in Germany (80-90%), UK, France, The Netherlands (40-60%), slowest in Southern Europe